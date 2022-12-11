No. 1 Volleyball advances to 14th NCAA Final Four





Next game: against Stanford/San Diego 12-15-2022 | ESPN December 15 (Thu) against Stanford/San Diego Austin, Texas No. 1 Texas Volleyball defeated No. 10 Ohio State, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 25-21, in the NCAA Regional Final on Saturday before a record crowd of 5,344 at Gregory Gym. The Longhorns (26-1) advance to their 14th Final Four and their 10th in the past 15 seasons. Texas will play the winner of the NCAA Palo Alto Regional Final between Stanford and San Diego in the NCAA Semifinal. Texas dominated at the net, finishing with 16 total blocks and holding eight in the commanding third set victory. Logan Eggleston who was named Austin Regional Most Outstanding Player, led Texas with 20 kills, hit .341 in the game and added nine digs, three blocks, two service aces and one assist. Asia O’Neal led Texas with eight blocks and added seven kills while being named to the NCAA Austin Regional All-Tournament team. Madis Skinner finished with 13 kills while Molly Phillips had five kills and six blocks. Kayla Cafey added four blocks and three kills and Bella Bergmark had four blocks and two kills. Zoe Fleck was also named to the NCAA Austin Regional All-Tournament team after finishing with 18 digs, two service aces and two assists. Saige Ka’aina-Torres dished out 40 assists and added four blocks, three digs, and one kill. Texas had a slim 15-14 lead midway through the first set before using a 5-0 run to take a commanding 20-14 lead. The Longhorns hit .400 in the set and served hard with three aces. The Longhorns held a 20–17 lead in the second set before Ohio State went on an 8–1 run to win the set 25–21 and even the game by one set apiece. Texas was held to a .188 batting percentage in the set. Texas imposed its will in the third set, using eight blocks and holding Ohio State to a negative batting percentage. The Longhorns pulled out a 25-13 win to retake the game lead. The fourth set was a battle, with the teams going back and forth before the Longhorns closed it out with a 3-0 run to win that game. AUSTIN REGIONAL TOURNAMENT TEAM Hattie Bray Marquette

Jenna Wena Minnesota

Emily Londot, Ohio State

Gabby Gonzales Ohio State

Logan Eggleston Texas

Zoe Fleck Texas

Asia O’Neal Texas Most Outstanding Player: Logan Eggleston

