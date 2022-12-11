PIAA wants investigation into signals, video targeting football team Westinghouse





Saturday December 10, 2022 | 4:17 pm Christopher Horner | Tribune review Westinghouse head coach Donta Green talks to his team as time expires in the PIAA Class 2A state championship game against Southern Columbia on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Cumberland Valley High School. The PIAA has directed the government of Southern Columbia to investigate allegations of racial slurs with signs and a social media video targeting Westinghouse’s football team. The two schools met in the PIAA Class 2A Championship in Mechanicsburg on Friday. Afterwards, photos of hand-drawn signs reading “Whip Westinghouse” and “Southern State of Mind” circulated on social media, along with a TikTok video celebrating Southern Columbia’s win that featured racial slurs. Both incidents, which PIAA director Bob Lombardi called “hugely disappointing,” took place outside the venue of the state championships, held at Cumberland Valley High School. “We were forwarded the information, the one video and the photos,” Lombardi said. “We have contacted the director of South Columbia and submitted those items to him. We have asked him to immediately investigate, give us the results and the actions he has taken.” Southern Columbia is a public school district in Catawissa, near Bloomsburg. In a statement shared online, Southern Columbia said the district “has been made aware of allegations related to inflammatory comments and conduct that were posted in a video along with signs posted at a community pep rally. The Southern Columbia Area School District will not tolerate any form of racism or harassment.” The allegations were being investigated, the district added, and the administration planned to enforce the code of conduct in the student handbooks. From the photos, the signs are on the wall, possibly in a gym, along with others saying “we run this state” and “one team one dream.” The sign referring to Westinghouse featured a hand-drawn image of a whip. Southern Columbia won its 13th state title and sixth in a row by beating Westinghouse 37-22. Lombardi said the location in the photos is unknown to the PIAA, but no such signs were seen during Friday’s game. “That’s part of the investigation,” he said. “The investigation will tell us where it was, what it is and who did it.” The TikTok video, captioned “Westinghouse is going to win states,” shows two teenage boys holding a PIAA 2A football championship sign. The audio used for the video contains a racist slur. “We will not tolerate this,” Lombardi said, adding that the PIAA may take action after the investigation is complete. “Once we get the results from the school, we evaluate what has been submitted and go from there,” he said, “whether we need to bring them in for a hearing or whether they have taken enough corrective action to satisfy us.” Chris Harlan is a Tribune Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris via email at [email protected] or via Twitter . Tags: Westing House

