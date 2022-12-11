Bilal and Sami reach final 18&U of 35th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis





Top seed Bilal Asim (SICAS) and Sami Zeb Khan reached the 18&Under final in the 35th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships 2022 which is underway at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. In the second semifinal, top seed Bilal Asim struggled hard to win his encounter against 5th seed Ahmad Nael Qureshi. In the first set the score reached 5-5 games all, Bilal managed to break Qureshi’s 11th game to build the lead 6-5 and won the 1st set 7-5 by holding his serve. In the 2nd set, Qureshi changed the pace and played aggressively to comfortably win the set 6-1, tying the match at 1-1 set all. In the final set, both players played excellent tennis, but Bilal Asim by breaking Qureshi’s 2nd and 4th game built a 5-2 lead and ended the match by holding the 9th game at 6-3 and qualified for the final of Junior 18&Under. Bilal Asim is a student of renowned coach Rashid Malik and trains hard under his coach and mentor which pays off for him one after another in the form of national titles. Bilal thanked his coach Rashid Malik and hoped that he would continue to excel at national and international level under his leadership. The best match of the day was played between Sami Zeb Khan and M Talha Khan in the Junior 18&Under category. Third seed Sami Zeb struggled hard to win his match against talented rising youngster M Talha from Islamabad. In the first set, Talha built up the winning lead 5-1 by breaking Sami’s 4th and 6th game. At this stage, Sami changed the pace of the game and reduced Talha’s winning lead by breaking the 9th game and by holding the 10th game, the score reached 5-5 games all. The set was decided in the tiebreak, which was won by Sami 14-12. The second set was again played in the same style and both players showed a high level of tennis play which lasted in Talha’s favor and the match was tied at 1-1 set all. In the final set, Sami again changed the pace and strategy of the game plan and managed to break the 8th game from Talha to build the winning lead 5-3 and keep the same pressure in the 9th game through some excellent crosses to hit. right-hand shots and won the game and tied at 6–3, qualifying for the finals. The match lasted 2 hours 30 minutes. Top seed Aqeel Khan and 2nd Seed Muhammad Shoaib will compete for top honors in the men’s singles final of 35th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships, after winning their respective semifinals against Muzammil Murtaza 2-1 and Mudassar Murtaza 2-0 . The final will be played tomorrow at 2:00 PM. In the first semi-final, top seed Aqeel Khan had a good contact, but faced heavy resistance from Muzammil Murtaza. In this match, Aqeel and Muzammil played high quality and remarkable tennis and showed excellent forehand and backhand drives. In the first set, Muzammil’s groundstrokes were in perfect rhythm and he was clear from the net, beating Aqeel to win the first set 6-4. In the second set, Aqeel bounced back aggressively and gained his strength by using his wide experience and leveled the match at 1-1 set all. In the deciding set, Aqeel kept the same pressure and won set and match with a score of 6-3 by breaking the second game from Muzammil and qualified for the men’s singles final. The match lasted 2 hours 16 minutes. In the second semifinal, 21-year-old Muhammad Shoaib defeated 6th seed Mudassar Murtaza by playing excellent tennis in a straight-set win 6–4, 6–2. In the women’s singles semifinal, Sarah Mahboob defeated Amna Qayyum 6-0, 6-0 and Wapda’s Noor Malik defeated Esha Jawad. In the men’s doubles semifinals, Muzammil Murtaza/Mudassar Murtaza defeated Muhammad Shoaib/Barkatullah 1-6, 6-3, 10-2, while Heera Ashiq/Yousaf defeated Khalil M Talha Khan/M Huzaifa Khan 6-4, 6- 1. In the Boys/Girls 12&Under semi-finals, Abdur Rehman defeated Muhammad Shakib 4-1, 4-2 while Haziq Arejo defeated Hajra Suhail 4-1 4-1. Mr. Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Chairman of the Rawalpindi Development Authority and President of the Islamabad Tennis Association will grace the occasion during the men’s singles final on Saturday at 2:00 PM and will distribute the prizes among the winners and runners-up.

