BC Downs Southern misses out in NIVC semifinals





Chestnut Hill, Mass Boston College defeated Southern Miss 3-1 on Saturday night in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship Semifinals, the Eagles winning by scores of 25-21, 29-27 and 25-16. BC improves their record to 23-13 overall and Southern Miss finishes their season 21-12 and 10-6 in conference play. In set one, the Eagles started fast with a 12-5 lead and appeared to be in control for almost the entire set, but Southern Miss rallied late with a 5-1 scoring run to make it 24-21, but BC would still hang on to win another run with a resounding kill from Junior outside hitter Alayna Krabboom (Normal, sick). After Southern Miss responded in set two with a 25-16 win to tie the game at 1-1. Set three was ultimately the decisive moment of the match. Both teams seemed to sense the importance of taking that 2-1 lead and it went back and forth all the time until Southern Miss looked like they were going to steal it as they took a 24-22 lead. But just like they’ve done all season, BC didn’t give up with their backs to the wall, winning three straight points to force deuce at 24-24 and finally winning two straight points at 29-27, thanks to massive kills from Graduate middle block Kate Brennan (Endicott, NY) and Alayna Krabboom . BC then ran away with set four, taking a 16-7 lead and never looking back. The most important run of the set came on an impressive 8-2 scoring run with everyone getting in on the action, including Senior right side kills Izzy Clavenna (Dallas, Texas), Senior outside hitter Silvia Ianeselli (Trento, Italy), Junior outside hitter Katrina Jensen and junior center blocker Julia Haggerty (Lafayette, California). This versatile attack where almost anyone is a threat has become a signature style for BC Volleyball this season and it showed again tonight. Silvia Ianeselli again led the team in kills with 14 and added 17 digs for her fourth double-double of the season. Kate Brennan and Julia Haggerty again dominated the middle and had hyper-efficient performances for the Eagles, Brennan finished with 11 kills on a .526 batting percentage and Haggerty scored nine kills on an eye-watering .818 batting percentage to go along with four blocks as well. Alayna Krabboom recorded nine kills and a career-high 19 digs and Junior setter Grace Pen (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) went for her fourth 30+ assist game of the season. For Head Coach Jason Kennedy, this is his 81st career win, setting a new BC Volleyball program record for coaching wins, passing former Head Coach Andrea Leonard who finished with 80 in seven seasons. Kennedy breaks the record in more than one less season than Leonard, completing only his fifth season as BC’s coach. Boston College is now gearing up for next week’s NIVC Championship game where they will face the winner of the Drake and Davidson game to be played tomorrow at 1 PM. More details on when and where will be available as soon as possible.

