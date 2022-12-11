Mike Baird unveiled as new Cricket Australia chair





Baird praised Henderson for a great contribution as chairman and welcomed his decision to remain on the board. It is an honor to play such an important role in Australian cricket at a time when so much exciting work is being done to grow and advance our national sport, Baird said in a statement. Henderson, who joined the Board in 2018, has gained respect for the way he has chaired the organization since the start of the year, in particular strengthening Cricket Australia’s international relations through the successful undertaking of travel to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He has also calmed a previously feverish relationship between the governing body and the owners of the state associations. The new role I’ve taken on in my hometown of Perth will make it difficult to spend the time needed as chairman, so I’ve decided now is the right time to hand over the role, Henderson said. It was a great privilege to be chairman. Henderson will step down from the role of chairman at the next Cricket Australia board meeting in mid-February. The transfer comes at a critical time for the game as Cricket Australia is deep into broadcasting rights negotiations, is in collective bargaining talks with the Australian Cricketers Association and a wider question of whether to privatize part of Cricket Australia or the Big Bash League in to raise more capital in addition to the amount raised by the broadcast deal. Loading It has also dealt with a hat-trick of issues in recent times: the sacking of Tim Paine in 2021 as men’s Test captain, Justin Langers stepping down as coach and most recently the David Warner leadership ban trial. NSW chairman John Knox said Baird’s cricket links gave him a great chance to become a consensus leader of the game administrators. Mike is an outstanding leader who has demonstrated an excellent understanding of key issues shaping the future of the game, he said. He has been a strong supporter of cricket, from patron of the Manly Warringah District Cricket Club to a former board member of Cricket NSW and in his role with Cricket Australia. We look forward to working closely with Mike, the CA Board and all states and territories at this critical time for our game. We would also like to thank Dr Lachlan Henderson for his contribution as Chairman of Cricket Australia, and we are delighted that he will remain on the Cricket Australia Board to help influence the future of the game. Sports weekend news, results and expert analysis are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

