Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas play doubles together in Diriyah five months after bitter Wimbledon feud





Rivals Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas played doubles together at the Diriyah Tennis Cup, although not by choice. The pair were automatically paired after they both lost their opening singles match at the tournament in Saudi Arabia. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given their checkered history, they fell 7-6(3) 7-6(3) to Hubert Hurkacz and Dominic Stricker, although there were flashes of brilliance from both players. Australian Open Nadal, Djokovic and Alcaraz are all on the men’s Australian Open entry list YESTERDAY AT 09:28 Kyrgios and Tsitsipas have had a rocky relationship that came to a head at Wimbledon this year. The Australian called for Tsitsipas to default after he sent a backhand into the crowd before calling the referee an embarrassment for ignoring his plea. Tsitsipas later accused Kyrgios of being an evil bully, while Kyrgios claimed that his rival has serious problems and is not liked in the locker room. The pair would meet in the singles semifinals, but both lost to Britain’s Cameron Norrie in straight sets. Kyrgios chose to play the exhibition tournament rather than represent Australia at this year’s Davis Cup. The 27-year-old missed the game as the team finished second to Canada in the Malaga final, saying the decision was “easy”. Kyrgios beats doubles forehand winner with Tsitsipas At this point in my career, I will always do what is best for me, he said. I can travel the world around this time of year playing exhibitions for six figures, you know, I feel like I’ve put myself in that position, so it’s easy for me. I easily take time with my family and my girlfriend and enjoy experiences around the world and earn that kind of money instead of playing away a week in something where I couldn’t be with my girlfriend and I don’t get paid very well. [That] doesn’t really add up for me and my progression as an athlete. – – – Stream the Australian Open 2023 live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk Australian Open Exclusive: Kyrgios feels busy at home ahead of Australian Open 08/12/2022 AT 8:23 PM straight tennis cup Norrie defeats Tsitsipas to reach semifinals; Medvedev, Wawrinka also through 08/12/2022 AT 7:35 PM

