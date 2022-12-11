Union drops to #2/3 Quinnipiac





Next game: New Hampshire 12/30/2022 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON December 30 (Fri) / 4:00 PM New Hampshire History HAMDEN, Conn. The Union College men’s hockey team closed out the road portion of the 2022 calendar year with an 8-1 loss to #2/3 Quinnipiac on Saturday at M&T Bank Arena. “Honestly, it’s pretty frustrating,” said the head coach Josh Hauge . “I’m really proud of that first period of the boys. I know people look at the score and think it was 3-0, but it went back and forth and we were there. We weren’t ready when we had chances and they did it and that made all the difference.” Junior Mason Quick scored the only goal for Union with seniors Matt Allen and Chris Theodore counting helps. The Bobcats jumped ahead early on and found the back of the net just 44 seconds into the game. Union applied pressure throughout the first period, but two goals 1:10 apart gave the hosts a 3–0 lead going into the second period. TJ Friedmann converted a penalty kick at 1:25 in the second period, the first penalty for a Union opponent since 5 November 2021, when Clarkson’s Ayrton Martino try was saved by senior goaltender Connor Murphy . Colin Graaf scored his first of the game a minute after the penalty shot, prompting a goalkeeping change for the Dutch. The Bobcats netted two more past freshmen Kyle Chauvette to take a 7-0 lead going into the third. Union broke the shutout bid at 10:21 in the third period. Theodore sent a cross-ice pass from the right boards to Snell on the left, who took it to the center and fired one from high into the slot to beat Quinnipiac netless Yaniv Perets. The Bobcats got one back late in the frame. Five different netminders saw action in tonight’s game. For the Dutch, Murphy made 12 saves in 22:25 while Chauvette stopped 19 shots in 37:35 minutes of play. For the Bobcats, Perets made 17 saves in 54:06. Chase Clark (4:04) and Noah Altman (1:50) each made two saves in the third period. Union will be off for the holidays for the next two weeks before returning to the ice on December 30 against the University of New Hampshire. Puckdrop is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Messa Rink and fans are invited to hang around after the game to skate with members of both Union hockey teams.

