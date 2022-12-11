Former NSW Prime Minister Mike Baird has been appointed as the new chairman of Cricket Australia





He was NSW Prime Minister between 2014 and 2017 Dr. Henderson only became CA president earlier this year Baird will take up the role from February, with his predecessor Lachlan Henderson stepping down after returning to Perth. “It is an honor to play such an important role in Australian cricket at a time when so much exciting work is being done to grow and advance our national sport,” Baird said in a CA statement. “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work even more closely with CEO Nick Hockley and his team and everyone working in Australian cricket.” Dr. Henderson will remain as director, but has decided to step down from the position of chairman after taking up the position of CEO at health insurance company HBF. Appointed only in February, he has overseen several pivotal developments, including the David Warner saga. The former WACA chairman took over as men’s national coach weeks after Justin Langer’s departure and has overseen Andrew McDonald’s appointment to the position. Australia also completed men’s tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka under difficult conditions due to security concerns. This home summer has been more problematic, however, with CA’s handling of Warner’s bid to heavily criticize his leadership ban over the past week. “The new role I have taken on in my home city of Perth will make it difficult to spend the time needed as chairman, so I have decided that now is the right time to hand over the role,” said Dr. Henderson. “It has been a great privilege to serve as chairman and oversee some of the great work being done by the CA manager and by Australian cricket.” Lachlan Henderson has cited work commitments as the reason he is stepping down. ( AP: James Ross ) Baird is taking over at a time when a new TV rights deal and payment agreement with players loom as major challenges in the coming year. The 54-year-old brings serious clout to the role as he served as NSW Prime Minister between 2014 and 2017. He previously served on the board of Cricket NSW for a year before taking on the role of CA director as a state candidate in 2020. Baird was then unanimously approved as the new chair by fellow CA directors and state chairmen last week. MONKEY

