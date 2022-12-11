Galena Park North Shore ends Westlake’s 49-34 winning streak in 6A-D1 semifinals

HOUSTON (KXAN) The streak is over.

A pounding strike by Galena Park North Shore ended Westlake’s longest active winning streak in high school football at 54 games 49-34 in the Class 6A-Division I Semifinals Saturday at Rice Stadium.

Texas State High School Football Semifinal Scores for December 8-10



The Mustangs will play Duncanville or Prosper in the state championship game on December 17 at AT&T Stadium. The semifinal between those two teams was scheduled for 4 p.m., but lightning in the Dallas area delayed it significantly.

“That’s a good football team and that’s the only team that’s better than us,” said Westlake coach Tony Salazar after the game. “I am overwhelmed with emotions right now, I am in pain for these seniors right now. We had a bunch of seniors who laid the groundwork for years of success at Westlake High School.

Trailing 21–12 at halftime, Westlake trimmed the Mustangs’ lead to 21–19 with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Brett Skinner to Bryce Chambers early in the third quarter. However, the Mustangs did not let the Chaps back into the ball game from there.

North Shore running back D’andre Hardeman took a handoff at 4th-and-1 and bounced his run out. Hardeman then rushed down the sideline for a 46-yard touchdown run, and the next score didn’t even come from the offense.

Westlake was forced to punt on his next drive, and North Shore punt return Evan Jackson broke multiple tackles and made others miss for a 72-yard return touchdown to convert a 21-19 lead to 35-19 with 3: 59 left in the third. quarter.

The Chaps fought back and scored on the next drive, thanks in large part to an incredible dive catch by wide receiver Keaton Kubecka. Kubecka’s catch put the Chaps at the Mustangs’ 2-yard line, and then Westlake running back Jack Kayser hit him from a yard two plays later. Westlake made the two-point conversion to cut North Shore’s lead to 35-27.

North Shore answered with a grueling score at the end of the frame. Jackson, who replaced starting quarterback David Amador for one time, made the most of it. Jackson fell back and threw a shaky pass high in the air for Christopher Barnes to run underneath and take it 63 yards for a score with 0:32 left.

Amador came back and added a 39-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to add one final exclamation mark to the Mustangs’ victory.

Rashaad Johnson scored three rushing touchdowns for North Shore, including a 73-yard in the second quarter.

Westlake wide receiver Jaden Greathouse was hampered by a hamstring injury throughout the game, but he scored the Chaps’ first touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run in the first quarter. Things also looked good for the Chaps early on after the touchdown. They got a safety shortly after to go up 9-7, but North Shore scored a pair of touchdowns to close out the half.

Westlake kicker Spencer Barnett started a 49-yard field goal with 4:46 left in the second quarter to make the score 14–12 in favor of the Mustangs.

North Shore fouled 449 yards and 335 of them were on the ground. Westlake totaled 311 yards, with only 51 of them rushing.

“Every other class that comes through Westlake is going to chase what these guys just did,” Salazar said of this year’s final class. “We owe all the credit to these guys who left it on the field.”

Game log

Final: North Shore 49, Westlake 34. A historic run for the Chaps comes to an end with 54 straight wins and three state titles in a row. North Shore made big moves on the ground, air and special teams to go undefeated and Westlake suffered its first loss in over three seasons.

0:22 4Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE – Brett Skinner finds Heath McRee for a 48-yard touchdown, but it’s just too little, too late for the Chaps. pat good. Mustangs 49, Chaparrals 34

6:45 4Q: North Shore’s Paul Porter picks out Brett Skinner and the Mustangs take over at their own 7-yard line. The 54-game winning streak could well be coming to an end for the Chaps.

8:23 4Q: TOUCHDOWN NORTH COAST – Amador waits for his moment to put the ball away and accelerate. He rushes into the end zone from 39 yards out. pat good. Mustangs 49, Chaparrals 27

11:09 4V: Westlake flips it over on downs and North Shore takes over at its own 35-yard line

End of 3Q: Mustangs 42, Chaparrals 27. Scored a lot in the third quarter and the Mustangs grabbed momentum with that touchdown late in the third quarter.

0:22 3Q: TOUCHDOWN NORTH COAST – Evan Jackson came in at QB for the Mustangs after David Amador left with an injury, and Jackson just raises it in the air for Christopher Barnes to run underneath and take it 63 yards to pay dirt. Playground football at its best right there. pat good. Mustangs 42, Chaparrals 27

1:51 3Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE – After a great diving catch by Kubecka sparks the Chaps’ attack on the 2-yard line, Jack Kayser pushes in from a yard two plays later. 2-point conversion is good on a pass from Skinner to Chambers. Mustangs 35, Chaparrals 27

3:59 3Q: TOUCHDOWN NORTH COAST – Evan Jackson showed his strength and determination breaking multiple tackles and returning a punt for 72 yards for a touchdown. pat good. Mustangs 35, Chaparrals 19

5:45 3Q: TOUCHDOWN NORTH COAST – On 4th and 1, North Shore running back D’andre Hardeman comes to the rim and bursts down the sideline for a 46-yard touchdown run. pat good. Mustangs 28, Chaparrals 19

7:45 3Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE – A playaction pass from Skinner to Bryce Chambers goes for a big 47-yard touchdown. Great way to start the half for the Chaps. pat good. Mustangs 21, Chaparrals 19

8:25 3V: Westlake responds superbly to the first-down run and forces a North Shore punt three plays later… and the Chaps partially block the punt. Westlake takes over on their own 46-yard line.

10:25 3Q: It looked like Westlake had bottled up North Shore’s 3rd and 11th game, but Amador is so savvy and agile in and out of tight spaces. He scrambled for a first down and the Mustangs continued the first drive of the second half.

Rest: Mustangs 21, Chaparrals 12. So far the North Shore running game carries them. We’ll see what adjustments the Westlake coaching staff can make. Chaps head coach Tony Salazar told the Westlake broadcast squad that his team has to “fight back”.

“Our senior leaders will come out and lead us in the second half,” said Salazar.

Westlake Broadcast Squad Halftime Stats…

1:02 2Q: TOUCHDOWN NORTH COAST – Johnson scores his third touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run. pat good. Mustangs 21, Chaparrals 12

4:46 2Q: WESTLAKE FIELD TARGET – Spencer Barnett hammers a 49-yard kick through the uprights. He had enough distance. Mustangs 14, Chaparrals 12

6:28 2Q: TOUCHDOWN NORTH COAST – Rashad Johnson thunders 73 yards for a touchdown. At 5’8″ and 210 pounds, Johnson is a burden to take down and he ran through the Westlake defense. pat good. Mustangs 14, Chaparrals 9

11:32 2Q: Westlake gets the free kick after the safety and Jack Kayser returns it to midfield to start the next Chaps drive.

11:39 2Q: WESTLAKE SAFETY – North Shore has a bad click on the punt and it shoots out of the end zone for the Chaps’ safety, and they’ll get the ball back. Major special teams are playing for Westlake again, just as they have all season. Chaparrals 9, Mustangs 7

End 1Q: Chaparrals 7, Mustangs 7. It’s 3 and 14 for the Mustangs deep in their own territory to begin the second quarter.

1:33 1Q: Westlake decides to punt on 4th and 1 and Grady Bartlett’s punt pins the Mustangs inside their own 20-yard line.

4:56 1Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTLAKE – Injured or not, Greathouse lined up in the backfield to take the shot, then plowed into the end zone from six feet out. pat good. Chaparrals 7, Mustangs 7

6:07 1Q: Westlake capitalizes on a defensive call, but Greathouse came into play limping and it looked like he grabbed his left hamstring, the one that hadn’t been taped for the game.

6:53 1Q: Skinner throws a frozen rope to Keaton Kubecka for a 33-yard gain to the North Shore 10-yard line.

7:58 1Q: TOUCHDOWN NORTH COAST – Rashad Johnson knocks him in from a meter. The Mustangs turned the fumble recovery into points on their first drive of the game. pat good. Mustangs 7, Chaparrals 0

11:00 1Q: Skinner is hit from behind by North Shore’s Jaylon Joseph and the ball comes out. The Mustangs fall for it and they take over with great field position on their own 45.

12:00 1Q: Galena Park North Shore short kicks to start the game and the Chaps take over at their own 31 yard line to start the game.

Foreplay: Wide receiver Jaden Greathouse is in the starting lineup for the Chaps and Brett Skinner is today’s starting QB.