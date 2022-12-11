Minnesota Hockey: Gophers overcome early deficit in 6-4 victory, sweep Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS The Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey team scored six goals in five minutes and 53 seconds over two periods en route to their 6-4 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers at the 3M Arena in Mariucci on Saturday night, completing the sweep.

The course of events mirrored the game against the University of North Dakota, where the Fighting Hawks scored four goals in just under four minutes against the Gophers on a series of penalties in late October.

It was a controversial call this time around that completely changed the momentum of the game. The Badgers Charlie Stramel received a misspelling and a five-minute penalty for a headbutt on Gophers captain Brock Faber, who received a two-minute minor penalty for rough play.

It was a controversial game to say the least with Faber tugging at his jersey and pulling him in. The Gophers were in their own zone early on and hadn’t generated much before that point, aside from Connor Kurth’s breakaway and Jaxon Nelson’s partial breakaway being both. stopped by Kyle McClellan and a chance for Jimmy Snuggerud.

Wisconsin had a 2-0 lead and the lead in the game up to that point before the momentum shifted in the Gophers’ favor.

As we could all predict, Wisconsin, which had been in this for so long, came out with a thunderstorm and we waited to get started, said Gophers head coach Bob Motzko. It took a while to happen and when we woke up we got going and then it turned out to be a pretty good hockey game but a lot of craziness in that first period.

The Gophers cut their lead in half with a 4-on-4 goal from Rhett Pitlick on a nasty pass from Cal Thomas.

Pitlick is up to eight goals and 13 points, which was Thomas’ third point of the year to get the Gophers within goal.

28 seconds later, as Faber’s penalty expired and the Gophers were in power, Jaxon Nelson had the puck of a fight past the boards and found Snuggerud, who showed his poor release for his team-leading 12th goal of the season.

Snuggerud, the first star of the game, extended his points streak to eight games with the goal. The 18-year-old St. Louis Blues prospect has 27 points on the year, good for sole possession of first place in Big Ten scoring and second in NCAA scoring behind Western Michigan’s Ryan McAllister.

The Gophers didn’t settle for clearing the two-goal deficit when Luke Mittelstadt shot the puck past McClellan’s high blocker for a buzzing goal to end the first period.

That was Mittelstadt’s second goal of the season and 13th point of the season. During the first break, after taking their first lead of the night, Thomas said they talked in the locker room about smarter plays and puck possession.

To open the second period, Mason Nevers deflected Mike Kosters’ shot from the point in the slot for his eighth goal of the season and the Gophers’ third power play goal of the game, all during that five-minute major.

It was a four-goal swing.

Then Connor Kurth scored from behind the goal line three minutes into the second period to make it a 5-2 game, ending McClellan’s night. Logan Cooley made sure to join the scoring wave, beating Jared Moe with his glove at close range on a pass from Knies a few yards out into the low slot.

Six goals in less than six minutes.

We had some nice goals that are quite difficult to defend, Motzko said. So you’re giving our skill some credit tonight.

But Wisconsin got some life with two early goals in the third period to cut the lead in half, but the Gophers held on. Motzko said he wants a quiet third period but they just can’t find one.

We have high expectations for ourselves and we’ve seen how good we can be when we play the right way, so I think we just want to do that every time we go out on the ice. scored 13 goals.

Although Justen Close conceded four goals and wasn’t that sharp, he made some great saves, including a breakaway in the third period.

Knies, Koster and Mittelstadt had two point nights for the Gophers, who now have an eight-point lead in the Big Ten over second-place Penn State.

I think the most important thing is that we feel pretty good going into the break, but we still see our potential, and we see that we still have a lot of things to work on…, said Mike Koster.

The Gophers break in with a 15-5 overall record and a 10-2 record in Big Ten play. They will play the US National Development U-18 Team on December 29 for an exhibition game with Bemidji State on December 31.

I thought it was a great first half for us, Motzko said. We’ve grown tremendously from the beginning to this point. We were halfway up a mountain, but we got the tough half to go, but we were on solid ground at this point.