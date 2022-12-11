Portuguese manager Santo defends Ronaldo: leave him alone





Fernando Santos, manager of the Portugal football team, attends the press conference at Main Media Center in Doha, Qatar, December 9, 2022. /CFP Fernando Santos, manager of the Portugal football team, attends the press conference at Main Media Center in Doha, Qatar, December 9, 2022. /CFP Portugal football team manager Fernando Santos wanted people to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone when he answered questions at Friday’s press conference. Portugal beat Switzerland with a 6-1 victory in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match on Tuesday. Ronaldo did not start in the competition. When he was sent off in the 73rd minute, the game was long over. After that, reports of Ronaldo being frustrated with his position in the team and threatening to leave the Portugal national team started making headlines in various sports media outlets. Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal watches during team training at Al Shahaniya SC Training Site in Doha, Qatar, December 9, 2022. /CFP Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal watches during team training at Al Shahaniya SC Training Site in Doha, Qatar, December 9, 2022. /CFP “I spoke to him after lunch on the day of the game and invited him to my office. For obvious reasons, Cristiano was not happy, as he has always been the starting player,” said Santos. “He told me, ‘Do you really think it’s a good idea?’ But we had a normal conversation where I explained my views and of course he accepted. We had a frank and normal conversation.” “He never told me that he wanted to leave the national team, and it’s high time we stopped talking. He decided to warm up with his colleagues and celebrated all the goals we scored. At the end, he was the one who invited us are colleagues to thank the fans,” added Santos. “It is high time to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. At every press conference, 90 percent of the questions are about Cristiano Ronaldo.” Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos (#26) celebrates after scoring a goal in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Dec 6, 2022. /CFP Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos (#26) celebrates after scoring a goal in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Dec 6, 2022. /CFP Portugal will play against Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday evening. Although Goncalo Ramos, who replaced Ronaldo’s role against Switzerland and scored a hat-trick, Santos did not give a clear answer about which of them will start against Morocco. “Just because a team wins doesn’t mean you don’t change. Morocco will present us with different things; they are an extremely well organized team with a lot of quality. Do you think this game will be the same?” Santos said. In Portugal’s seven World Cup trips for Qatar, they reached the semi-finals only twice, in 1966 and 2006. Morocco, the only African team in the quarter-finals, now has a chance to break the World Cup semi-final drought for African breaking countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-10/Portugal-s-manager-Santo-defends-Ronaldo-Leave-him-alone-1fEjrJtnBUA/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos