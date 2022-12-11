MSU falls 2-1 in Ann Arbor





Ann Arbor, Mich. No. 12/13 Michigan State beat the clock with a goal at 7:55 of the third period to break a potential shutout, but the Spartans fell to No. 6/7 Michigan, 2-1, on Saturday night at the weekend series. The Spartans (12-7-1, 6-5-1 B1G) were strong again defensively, frustrating the Wolverines by clogging lanes and limiting shots, leading 38-27 on shots at the net. The Spartans were the least penalized team on Friday, but the tables turned in Saturday’s rematch. The first Michigan goal came on his second power play opportunity, with MSU in the penalty area for an over-man call. Dylan Duke tipped off a stunner from Luke Hughes for the first goal of the night. The Spartans killed the two chances against in the second period and another in the third, finishing 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. With the Wolverines looking like they would get a 2-0 shutout victory, the Spartans never stopped skating 6-on-4, Jagger Joshua hit one Nash Nienhuis shot out of the air and past Portillo’s glove hand for the 2-1 final. MSU was called for 20 minutes for a total of six penalties, while Michigan had five for 18. Both teams noted a misspelling in the game’s waning minutes. MSU finished 1-for-4 on the power play, while Michigan went 1-for-5. Portillo made 37 saves for the home side while Dylan St Cyr had 25 for MSU. The Spartans are now off until December 27 for exams and holidays. MSU returns to action against Ferris State in the semifinals of the Great Lakes Invitational in Grand Rapids. STATISTICS OF NOTE Jagger Joshua is now tied for the team leader in goals (7). Nash Nienhuis and Nicolas Muller had the helpers on his third period counter.

Muller's 15 assists lead the team. His 18 points this season are double his previous single-season high (nine, as a freshman)

The Spartans gave up their first power play goal since Friday’s game in Miami (11/26), spanning four complete games between extra-man markers.

MSU held Michigan to four shots at net in the third period after the Wolverines were limited to five in the third period on Friday. It is the fewest shots for an opponent in a third period this season.

The Wolverines had a combined 50 shots at net in the weekend series, their fewest in a two-game set since their Big Ten opening weekend against Penn State (42)

freshman Gavin Best made his Spartan debut on the third line with Zach Dubinsky and Justin Jallen . It’s MSU’s only line of all Spartan newcomers.

made his Spartan debut on the third line with and . It’s MSU’s only line of all Spartan newcomers. St. Cyr stopped 47 of 50 shots against over the weekend and continues to top the Big Ten in save percentage (.925). He has 569 saves this season, one behind league-leader Ryan Bischel (570). First period: The Wolverines got an early power play opportunity then Christian Krigier was called for charges, but MSU limited the Wolverines to just one shot at the net while blocking four others. The second power play opportunity for the Wolverines did some damage, but a call with too many men put UM back into the man advantage, and a minute into a blast off the right mark by Luke Hughes was topped by David Duke and past St. Cyr. Second period: The Wolverines scored a second goal late in the second period to take a 2-0 lead going into the break. Rutger McGroarty had the puck in the high slot and went to Keaton Pehrson in the left circle, and his backdoor pass to TJ Hughes on the right was deflected by the freshmen for his second goal of the weekend. That goal came with 2:11 remaining Third period: The Wolverines thought they had a break-open goal on the power play with 3:09 left on a Luke Hughes shot that found its way through traffic, but the goal was immediately deflected as Duke was in the crease. MSU pushed to break the shutout whistle after whistle, beating the hosts 16-4 in that period. With St. Cyr benched in favor of an extra skater, the Spartans had the showdown in the offensive zone with about nine seconds remaining. Muller won the face-off back to Nienhuis, who got the puck in the net and Joshua tagged it out past Portillo. MSU defeated their hosts 16-4 in the period and 26-13 in the final two frames. Read the full article

