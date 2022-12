Crenshaw, Granada Hills lose CIF football bowl games

The journey from Los Angeles on a chartered bus to San Francisco to play in the CIF Division 7-A State Championship Football Bowl Game went well for Crenshaw High. Unfortunately, the game itself was a different story. The Cougars were defeated 54-6 by San Francisco Lincoln on Saturday afternoon at Kezar Stadium. Lincoln coach Phil Ferrigno’s biggest concern about Crenshaw was quarterback Donce Lewis. That boy has a strong arm, Ferrigno said. Not in my wildest dreams that this would happen. His defense made early adjustments to win their second state title in three seasons. Two of the Cougars’ top players (7-8) couldn’t make the trip due to illness, but coach Robert Garrett said his team of 19 players fought hard. He is proud of what they accomplished, winning a City Section Division III championship and a regional bowl game as the Cougars try to regain their status as a city power. Most of Crenshaw’s players are underclassmen, which gives Garrett hope for the future. We stopped to eat along the way, and I got positive reviews about the boy character, Garrett said. Even the officials complimented how well the children behaved. Those are positive things beyond football and what we’re trying to do about their mannerisms and character. Makyi Douglas caught a touchdown pass for Crenshaw’s lone score. It was a rainy night in the Bay Area and many Southern California teams struggled with their Northern California hosts. Granada Hills (12-3), the City Division I champions, completed his first pass of the season against San Marin in Novato in their 4-A championship game. But the Highlanders fell behind 25-8 at halftime and were beaten 32-8. Dijon Stanley finished his high school career for the Highlanders with a two-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion run. San Marin became one of the few opponents to contain Stanley, who averaged in excess of 40 yards at a time. The comeback of the night was from Laguna Hills, which won the 3-A championship with a 28-27 victory over San Jose Bellarmine. Laguna Hills (15-1) rallied from a 27-7 halftime deficit to take a 28-27 lead in the fourth quarter on a 62-yard touchdown run by Troy Leigber. In the 6-A final, Atascadero defeated San Gabriel 41-0. In 4-AA, Irvine Northwood was defeated 28-7 by Escalon. In 5-AA, Pasadena Muir lost to Hughson 9-6

