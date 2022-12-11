Top players lead All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette teams

Kevin Praphan qualified for the state tournament each of his three years at Fort Smith Northside, but he wanted his senior year to be even more special.

“I worked my butt off,” Praphan said. “I worked every day. In the hot summer heat, I started working. I was determined to finish my senior year on a high note. I feel good about the progress I’ve made. It’s been such a huge improvement.”

Praphan, a senior, finished third in the 6A-West conference tournament, beating Rin Ahlert of Fort Smith Southside and Thompson Maner of Fayetteville. His outstanding season earned him his selection as the All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette Boys Singles Player of the Year.

Praphan, who has been playing tennis since he was 4 years old, finished fourth in the class 6A state tournament.

He credited Martin Hyatt, who also teaches psychology at Northside, for adding a key element to his game for his final season.

“He’s our psychology teacher, so he really helped on the mental side,” Praphan said. “Any sport is more mental than physical. He reminded me, reminded me, reminded me to really keep my head up. It really paid off.”

Praphan will continue his academic and tennis career at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where he will play for coach Ben Anderson.

“He knows how determined I am,” Praphan said. “He likes the potential I have.”

Praphan was named Class 6A All-State.

BOYS DOUBLES TEAM OF THE YEAR

Robinson Wright and Grayson Conley

Fort Smith South side

Robinson Wright had already had a stellar career during his first three years of varsity tennis as a singles player, but he decided to join forces with his youth tennis partner for their senior year.

It was a good decision.

“We decided to combine and form a Southside Power team,” said Graysen Conley. “My senior year was the most fun I’d played and the furthest I’d gone.”

At the 6A-West conference tournament, they easily defeated the Fort Smith Northside doubles team, 6-0 and 6-1, and the Springdale Har-Ber doubles team, 6-1 and 6-2, to qualify for the state tournament, where they beat the Jonesboro doubles team, 6-4 and 6-4, to finish third.

“It was my first year playing doubles,” said Wright. “It was my last season and I’m more relaxed in doubles than singles. In singles I get a lot more stressed. He’s my best friend so I thought I might as well bring him in and see how it goes. In the end it went well.”

The two had played doubles together as a youth, playing competitively for ages 12 and under and winning most of their matches.

When he transferred to high school, Conley decided to play football at Ramsey Junior High for a year and ran.

“I went from Cook Elementary to Ramsey and decided to join the football team,” said Conley. “I played tennis since I was 5, and I just took a break from it for 8 or 9 months. I slowly got back into it. I still played tennis in my spare time.”

At Southside, Conley began playing competitively again, playing varsity as a ninth grader, as did Wright, and both played singles.

“I realized how much I loved tennis and missed it,” said Conley. “I started practicing more. During high school it really grew.”

When the two worked together, the chemistry was still there from when they played together as a youth.

“We hadn’t played doubles in five years since he stopped playing for a while,” said Wright. “The communication part, we figured it out pretty quickly. Moving around and things on the pitch took a bit of time, but by the end of the season we got the hang of it and started rolling.”

Wright earned a scholarship and is going to play tennis at Hendrix College. Conley will attend the University of Arkansas, majoring in business law, before graduating from Tulane University.

Conley and Wright were named Class 6A All-State.

GIRLS SINGLES OF THE YEAR

Kate Cole

Fort Smith South side

Tennis was just one of the many sports Cate Cole played growing up and even through high school.

She played soccer and basketball, but settled on tennis as a sport of choice.

“I just loved the individual aspect of it,” Cole said. “You’re part of a team, but it’s all you when you play.”

Cole qualified for the state tournament each of her three years as a varsity player and made all three semifinals of the Class 6A state tournament.

“My sophomore year, it was overwhelming to be in the semifinals,” said Cole. “My senior year, it was my senior year and my last game. I played a really good game. It was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed my senior year.”

Cole just started playing tennis in seventh grade.

“I loved it,” Cole said. “That’s when I decided to take it seriously. I played at an academy in Tulsa and stayed with a host family. I loved the training. It was a super experience.”

Cole hasn’t decided yet whether she’ll play tennis in college or not.

“I’ve been on a hiatus since the season,” said Cole. “I haven’t decided yet if I want to play in college.”

Cole was named Class 6A all-state.

GIRLS DOUBLES TEAM OF THE YEAR

Aileen Gonzalez/Kendall Besse

From neighbours

When Aileen Gonzalez and Kendall Besse were paired together in doubles, it was kind of a coincidence.

“I had a partner that I used to hit, and I was accidentally put with her to practice,” Gonzalez said. “I really enjoyed it. I thought we had good chemistry. The coach told us who to play with; she was unexpected when I chose her. It was a good choice.”

Gonzalez and Besse then won their first two games at the 5A-West conference tournament and qualified for the class 5A state tournament.

“It was really exciting,” said Besse. “I didn’t expect it. I expected to do somewhat decently in conferences, but I didn’t expect to go stateside.”

The two finished fourth in the conference and then lost in the first round of the state tournament.

“It was really cool,” Besse said. “It was big for both of us to go state, and my first year going state.”

Besse just started playing tennis in seventh grade, mostly at the behest of Van Buren tennis coach Brandy Mosby, Besse’s aunt.

“She’s been chasing me to play all my life,” said Besse. “I started in seventh grade. I thought it would be fun to try it, and I fell in love with it. I loved it right away. I liked it and I enjoyed being a part of a sport which I loved.”

This season will be the last season the two will play together and next year both will probably go to singles.

“We probably won’t be playing doubles next year,” Gonzalez said. “We’re going singles. Most of our seniors are college graduates and playing singles. It’s been a good year.”

Van Buren’s Kendall Besse (left) and Aileen Gonzalez, as seen on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, are the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette girls’ doubles team of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Fort Smith Southside’s Cate Cole, seen on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, is the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette Girls Singles Player of the Year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Kevin Praphan of Fort Smith Northside, seen on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, is the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette Boys Singles Player of the Year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Robinson Wright (left) and Grayson Conley of Fort Smith Southside, as seen on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, are the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette boys’ doubles team of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Van Buren’s Kendall Besse (right) and Aileen Gonzalez, as seen on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, are the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette girls’ doubles team of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



