The Minnetonka Junior Hockey Community welcomes a new player from Ukraine

You could call it a Minnesota hockey prodigy.

The Minnetonka Junior Gold Blue Team’s goalkeeper is Maxsym Cherevatenko, known simply as “Max” to his friends and teammates.

It’s another level, says the 15-year-old player softly. Hockey here is better than Ukraine. People are nice here.

“He likes to play hockey, he’s doing well in school, his English is getting really good, he has a lot of friends,” said Chad Hess, whose family is hosting Max at their home in Minnetonka. Some days here and there he knows what is going on with his family and his homeland. But life here has been really good for him, he’s been great.

Max’s journey to Minnesota from Kharkiv, Ukraine, his hometown, began four years ago.

Teenage Ukrainian refugee Maxsym Cherevatenko plays goalkeeper for a Minnetonka hockey team (KSTP).

During a skating exchange program he stayed with the Hess family.

Max and 15-year-old Tyler Hess became fast friends and kept in touch.

“We’ve hosted Maxsym two or three summers in a row, and that’s how we got to know him, notes Chad.

But in February, Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

The two boys exchanged Snapchat messages about the fights.

Is it scary at night? Yes, I will sleep on the floor.

It’s dangerous? Yes.

Is it bad now? Yes.

I texted him how he was and he actually sent me a video and in the video there are tanks and stuff so I knew it was bad, Tyler recalls.

So much so that Max’s mother, Lilya, sent an urgent message to the Hess family.

Would they be willing to take her son in to get him out of harm’s way?

“Mama reached out and said the boys were talking and at least we can send Max over to you because things are getting pretty bad in here,” Chad recalls. And my wife and I sat down and talked about it and said yes, let’s do it, send Max over.

Max was just 14 at the time, took a 24-hour bus ride to Poland, then boarded what was to be a long international flight.

He arrives in Minnesota in March and is now a sophomore at Minnetonka Senior High School, trying to adjust as best he can.

“You look into his eyes and just see where he’s been, and I know he misses his family,” Minnetonka Junior Gold Blue coach Mike Woodley explains. He misses his dad, he misses his mom, he misses his little sister, but this family took him in, and now we’re his hockey family. So we’re going to be there for him.”

The coach says that Max plays competitively and skates with boys three years older than him.

Woodley says the Minnetonka High School Varsity coach is noticing this.

Meanwhile, the Hess family keeps in touch with Max’s parents who have left Kharkiv for a safer area in the west.

Lilya has thanked them for taking care of her son by posting a message saying “great people with good hearts.”

But the war is a hard and dangerous truth that continues.

“We’ve been getting a lot of reports that there’s no electricity, no heating, no water,” explains Chad. “Their house was bombed, windows blown, they had to leave their house for three hours.”

Max says he talked to his family every day.

For now he has found a new home and maybe some hope.

“It’s hard being here without family, I’m glad I’m here,” he says. I have Tyler here and we are best friends and he has helped me a lot.”

For the time being, Max’s stay in Minnesota is indefinite.

For these teenage players, this is all a lesson in kindness and caring that they will remember for the rest of their lives, says Chad.

“Glad they reached out and trusted us, so it’s been a great experience,” he smiles. Really good for our kids to see that, how to help someone in need and at a young age, so it’s been good for them too.