Pierre, Flanagan Spark beat Longwood

WICHITA, Kan. — A chorus of unsung heroes helped lead Wichita State to an 81-63 victory over Longwood Saturday afternoon at the Charles Koch Arena.

Jaron Pierre Jr. returned from a one-game absence with a season-high 20 points and walk-on Melvion Flanagan added 14 for the Shockers (5-4), who made 13 three-point field goals on the season.

Jaywon Walton added 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, while Craig Porter Jr. (16 points) tied his career-high with seven assists. Quincy Ballard tried not to shoot in 18 minutes, but blocked five on the defensive side.

Nathan Liter scored 11 points to speed up defending Big South champion Longwood (5-5), who entered the day in 16th placee national in field goal percentage (.499) but finished 14 percentage points below the season average (.359).

WSU (ranked 14e in defense field goal percentage) has now kept seven of his nine foes below 40%.

The Shockers were in trouble midway through the first half after Porter picked up two quick fouls and the Lancers raced to a nine-point lead.

Needing a spark, Brown turned to Flanagan, a transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College who hadn’t played in over a month, and Pierre, who sat all of last weekend’s Kansas State game.

In the next 23 minutes, the Shockers exploded for 68 points (31 of them by Pierre and Flanagan) on 12-of-20 three-point shooting.

WSU finished the first half with points on 14 of their last 18 trips down the field after converting only 4 of 15 to start the day.

Walton’s triple with 5:32 left in the half put the Shockers ahead for good and started a 10–0 run.

By the break, the lead had grown to 43–29, aided by Pierre’s 15 points and 14 from foul-stricken Porter.

It was a 26-point game at 7:50 in the second half.

Flanagan made back-to-back threes near and then caused one of the night’s plays with a diving steal that led to a Walton hit at the other end and a 76-50 advantage.

Longwood outscored the Shockers 13-5 the rest of the way.

BY THE NUMBERS:

24.1% — Longwood’s field goal percentage during the 18 minutes Ballard patrolled the paint (compared to 45.7% in the 22 minutes he sat). Ballard had more blocks (5) than the Lancers did baskets (3) on 16 attempts from inside the arc.

41 Combined points scored by Shocker players who saw no action last Saturday at Kansas State.

8:24 First half minutes recorded by Porter after noticing his second foul at 2:43 p.m. He returned to the lineup with 10:59 left in the half and WSU trailing 17-8. By the time he left the field (2:36 1H), his team had a comfortable 11-point lead. Porter’s line during that play: 12 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 3/3 FG, 1/1 3pt, 5/5 FT.

REMARKABLE:

WSU has beaten all three first opponents this year (Longwood, Richmond and Grand Canyon) and will be aiming for a fourth on Tuesday when it welcomes Mississippi Valley State to the Roundhouse.

The Shockers improved to 2-1 against 2022 NCAA tournament teams this year.

Pierre becomes the fourth different Shocker to make the top 20 this year, joining Walton (2x), Porter and Okafor.

QUOTE:

Isaac Brown On Melvion Flanagans performance:

“Every day in training, no matter what team he’s on, that team has a chance to win because of his energy and the way he can take shots. We struggled and were slow. I just felt it was time was to give him a chance. and he took full advantage. He came into the game and grabbed the opposing team’s point guard on the full court. That helped us dictate our defense. He can play basketball, shoot the three and he plays with a lot of confidence. He was great.”

NEXT ONE:

Wichita State is back home against Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday night (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+). Tickets are available online at goshockers.com/tickets, by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267), or in person at the Shocker Ticket Office, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the southwest corner of the Charles Koch Arena.