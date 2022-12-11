Sports
Pierre, Flanagan Spark beat Longwood
WICHITA, Kan. — A chorus of unsung heroes helped lead Wichita State to an 81-63 victory over Longwood Saturday afternoon at the Charles Koch Arena.
Jaron Pierre Jr. returned from a one-game absence with a season-high 20 points and walk-on Melvion Flanagan added 14 for the Shockers (5-4), who made 13 three-point field goals on the season.
Jaywon Walton added 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, while Craig Porter Jr. (16 points) tied his career-high with seven assists. Quincy Ballard tried not to shoot in 18 minutes, but blocked five on the defensive side.
Nathan Liter scored 11 points to speed up defending Big South champion Longwood (5-5), who entered the day in 16th placee national in field goal percentage (.499) but finished 14 percentage points below the season average (.359).
WSU (ranked 14e in defense field goal percentage) has now kept seven of his nine foes below 40%.
The Shockers were in trouble midway through the first half after Porter picked up two quick fouls and the Lancers raced to a nine-point lead.
Needing a spark, Brown turned to Flanagan, a transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College who hadn’t played in over a month, and Pierre, who sat all of last weekend’s Kansas State game.
In the next 23 minutes, the Shockers exploded for 68 points (31 of them by Pierre and Flanagan) on 12-of-20 three-point shooting.
WSU finished the first half with points on 14 of their last 18 trips down the field after converting only 4 of 15 to start the day.
Walton’s triple with 5:32 left in the half put the Shockers ahead for good and started a 10–0 run.
By the break, the lead had grown to 43–29, aided by Pierre’s 15 points and 14 from foul-stricken Porter.
It was a 26-point game at 7:50 in the second half.
Flanagan made back-to-back threes near and then caused one of the night’s plays with a diving steal that led to a Walton hit at the other end and a 76-50 advantage.
Longwood outscored the Shockers 13-5 the rest of the way.
BY THE NUMBERS:
24.1% — Longwood’s field goal percentage during the 18 minutes Ballard patrolled the paint (compared to 45.7% in the 22 minutes he sat). Ballard had more blocks (5) than the Lancers did baskets (3) on 16 attempts from inside the arc.
41 Combined points scored by Shocker players who saw no action last Saturday at Kansas State.
8:24 First half minutes recorded by Porter after noticing his second foul at 2:43 p.m. He returned to the lineup with 10:59 left in the half and WSU trailing 17-8. By the time he left the field (2:36 1H), his team had a comfortable 11-point lead. Porter’s line during that play: 12 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 3/3 FG, 1/1 3pt, 5/5 FT.
REMARKABLE:
WSU has beaten all three first opponents this year (Longwood, Richmond and Grand Canyon) and will be aiming for a fourth on Tuesday when it welcomes Mississippi Valley State to the Roundhouse.
The Shockers improved to 2-1 against 2022 NCAA tournament teams this year.
Pierre becomes the fourth different Shocker to make the top 20 this year, joining Walton (2x), Porter and Okafor.
QUOTE:
Isaac Brown On Melvion Flanagans performance:
“Every day in training, no matter what team he’s on, that team has a chance to win because of his energy and the way he can take shots. We struggled and were slow. I just felt it was time was to give him a chance. and he took full advantage. He came into the game and grabbed the opposing team’s point guard on the full court. That helped us dictate our defense. He can play basketball, shoot the three and he plays with a lot of confidence. He was great.”
NEXT ONE:
Wichita State is back home against Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday night (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+). Tickets are available online at goshockers.com/tickets, by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267), or in person at the Shocker Ticket Office, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the southwest corner of the Charles Koch Arena.
|
Sources
2/ https://goshockers.com/news/2022/12/10/mens-basketball-pierre-flanagan-spark-win-over-longwood.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Poll: Florida GOP voters prefer DeSantis to Trump | Florida
- Pierre, Flanagan Spark beat Longwood
- Kate Middleton Wows in Red Sequin Dress for Royal Carol Promotional Photo – Hollywood Life
- Georgia’s main New Year tree lights up in central Tbilisi
- Imran Khan claims that General (Retired) Bajwa has requested the appointment of Aleem Khan as CM Punjab
- PM Modi buys a ticket to board the Nagpur Metro; see the pictures
- Concern as US media hits with wave of layoffs amid growing misinformation | Media
- Bollywood Box Office Collection Report 2022: Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiyawadi Among Top Wholesalers
- Stocks fall amid concerns
- 5 portraits of Kaesang and Erina with cabinet ministers of Joko Widodo
- How popular is table tennis worldwide? Almost a billion views in October
- Carin Schoppmeyer: fashion hot topic for INTERFORM, EMERGE