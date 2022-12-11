Foxtel-Seven is still in the running for cricket despite Paramount’s $1.5 billion offer





US giant Paramount has offered Cricket Australia about $1.5 billion to secure the rights to Test matches and the Big Bash League for the next seven years, but the sports body remains in talks with its incumbent partners Foxtel and Seven over a alternative arrangement. Three separate industry sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Paramount has offered about $210 million a year to Cricket Australia, in a deal that could be worth $1.5 billion over seven years (the desired duration of the agreement). Cricket Australia wants a new deal, which will take effect in 2025, to be signed before Christmas. Credit:AP The two companies are in the process of finalizing a long-term contract, but that hasn’t prevented talks with broadcasters Seven and Foxtel. Cricket Australia hopes to sign a deal before Christmas. Seven and Foxtel declined to comment. CA also declined to comment. Nine was also in advanced talks for a rights deal, but is nowhere near the dollar figure that CA wants.

A spokesman for Network Ten said the network had large financial resources and access to new technology that could improve sports broadcasting. We are committed to providing a premium product with greater visibility, consistency and flexibility for all forms of cricket. The network would provide general domestic coverage and bring the sport to new and newly engaged audiences. Network 10 and Paramount+ aim to bring cricket back to the forefront, rekindle the love affair between Australians for this great sport and provide the quality of coverage that television audiences and fans deserve. Any deal with Cricket Australia does not include production costs, which amount to approximately $40 million per year. That may be expensive, but for Paramount, securing the rights would cement its position as a sports broadcaster in the Australian market. The global entertainment company, which locally runs Network Ten, has spent the past two years trying to secure the rights to major sports codes. Buying the rights to sports is expensive, but they are usually big drivers of viewership and subscriptions. Paramount announced a five-year, $200 million deal for all A-League and W-League games last May, before signing a deal to broadcast the Matildas and Socceroos games in June. In the past months, Paramount offered $6 billion over 10 years for the rights to the AFL. The offer significantly pushed up the final offer to the AFL from the incumbents, Seven and Foxtel. Paramount and Cricket Australia have been working in recent weeks to build out a long-term contract. Seven and Foxtel are not required to do this as their existing contracts are subject to change. Paramount wants a deal done before the new year to avoid the risk of becoming a stalker. It wouldn’t be a broadcasting rights negotiation without high-level board meetings and strategic actions. Foxtel boss Patrick Delany and one of his predecessors, Richard Freudenstein (who happens to be leading broadcast rights negotiations for CA), met for lunch last week despite a deal being publicly positioned as a certainty for Paramount.

