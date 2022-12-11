Salukis stop Alcorn State from breaking Losing Skid





Next game: Lincoln (MO) 13-12-2022 | 19:00 ESPN+ SIU Radio Network / 101.5 WCIL FM Dec 13 (Tue) / 7pm Lincoln (MO) CARBONDALE, Illinois. It was a battle to the end, but Southern Illinois men’s basketball ended a two-game losing streak on Saturday night with a 74-68 victory over Alcorn State. The Salukis improved to 6-4 this season and will play two more games in the next six days to close the home standings. “I’m proud of our guys. I knew it was going to be a tough game since they won at Wichita State, at Stephen F. Austin and took UTEP to double overtime,” head coach Brian Mullins said after the win. “Everyone who played contributed, so it’s good to start getting everyone healthy and start clicking.” Senior forward Marcus Domask put in another strong performance facilitating efficiently and scoring with a 16-point night on 5-for-9 shooting. The Waupun, Wisconsin native posted a team-high seven assists while grabbing six rebounds in 36 minutes of action. Lance Jones led the Salukis with an 18-point performance to go along with five rebounds, three assists and two steals. The Salukis struggled to control the ball for much of the game as Alcorn State forced a season-high turnover on 19 occasions. The Braves (3-7) were able to convert those SIU errors into just nine points. With the game tied at 30 points after the first half, Alcorn State built a five-point tie four minutes into the second half before SIU was able to hold on defensively and go running themselves. Domask and Jones led a 19-10 run over the next seven minutes, putting the Salukis on top for the rest of the game. During the play, Southern shot 6-for-11 from the field as he hit key buckets Troy D’Amico and Javan Newton also. Newton scored nine of his 12 points in the last eight minutes, including a steal and a score to push the SIU lead to seven points with just over two minutes remaining. Forward Clarence Rupert made his first career start in a SIU uniform, scoring nine points and grabbing four rebounds. Cade Hornecker scored four points in six minutes while JD Muila made his season debut after missing time with a back injury to start the year. Southern tied for a season-high with 31 attempted three-pointers in the win. After going 5-for-19 in the first half, SIU bounced back to shoot 6-for-12 in the final 20 minutes. Inside the arc proved to be much more lucrative for Southern as the Salukis shot 14 of 17. After shooting a season-high six free throws against Indiana State last time out, SIU went 13-for-21 from the charity streak against the Braves. Alcorn State’s Dominic Brewton led all scorers with 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting. NEXT ONE The Salukis return to action on Tuesday evening as the team welcomes Lincoln (Mo.) to Carbondale. Tipoff is scheduled at 7 p.m. from Banterra Center. Stay up to date with the latest news and information about the Salukis by following the team on Twitter at @SIU_Basketballon Instagram at @SIU_Basketball and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SalukiAthletics. Fans can also download the “Salukis” mobile app at theApp StoreorGoogle Play Store.

