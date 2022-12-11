Ian Chappell – Good on David Warner for telling Cricket Australia where to get off





This indicated that Warner – who had been advised by CA against a public outburst – did not trust authorities to consider his best interests. It was a wise move on Warner’s part, as CA is known for protecting only their own interests, not those of players.

I doubt Warner expected to take a leadership position in Australia’s set-up, even with a successful review of the suspension he received following the ball-tampering debacle in South Africa in 2018. He is too old to be in to be considered for a leadership position in the Australian regime despite the fact that he has always had great leadership instincts.

However, I think Warner had hoped that he could one day manage his BBL team, Sydney Thunder. Too bad, because he would have been the ideal person to guide younger players on their cricket path. Don’t worry about CA as he will still be a leader and he will be listened to by every cricketer who wants to get ahead.

Young players should be thankful that Warner exposed CA’s backside protection tendencies. They should keep it in mind for the future. Most importantly, however, Warner’s retraction of his review highlights just how appalling the original decision to award him a lifetime leadership ban was.

Warner and Steve Smith should have received the same leadership penalty after the Cape Town incident. Cheating is indefensible, but so is Smith as Australia captain who said “I don’t want to know” as he walked past Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who had a deep argument in the dressing room before going through with the plan to mess with the ball.

As captain, it was Smith’s job to know what his players were up to. If their motive was illegitimate, he had to put an end to all the shenanigans quickly. Smith’s crime was greater than Warner’s. So it was no wonder that Warner was furious about his harsh original sentence, while others were treated much more leniently. Little wonder, too, that Warner’s manager James Erskine said indignantly at CA’s recent behavior, “You’d have to be a blind black Labrador Retriever not to realize there were way more than three people involved in this thing.”

Warner doesn’t let himself be bullied. He will have his say and if he reveals everything later in a book it will be worth reading

In the lead-up to the events in South Africa and in the aftermath, CA has regularly made mistakes because self-protection is a high priority for them. The lopsided penalties, the failed integrity assessment in South Africa and then the absurd decision not to appeal by the Australian players – their list of failures goes on and on. No wonder Warner was fed up, but he chose the right target to attack.

The fact that he was punished more than anyone else for the sandpaper affair smacked of resentment that was paid back. The current CA board has washed their hands of the matter by saying they were not involved. Sure, they weren’t on the board then, but they’ve done nothing since then to dispel the idea that they’re still in self-defense mode.

Whether Warner disliked an administrator or because he was willing to speak out during the feisty pay dispute is unknown and likely to remain so. What is known is that Warner will not be bullied. He will have his say and if he reveals everything later in a book it will be worth reading. It may take some work to get his book published as there will be a lot of red faces walking around when it reaches the public.

Warner was wrong for doing what he did in Cape Town and he was punished. Cheating on the cricket field is not something that should be accepted and the Australian team was vilified by an incredulous public.

What is indisputable is that integrity is a valued quality. Integrity must be shown at all times by all levels of Australian cricket and there is no better person to lead the attack than the captain.

