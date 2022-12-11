South Dakota State football survives Holy Cross in FCS playoffs

BROOKINGS South Dakota State advance to semifinals.

The No. 1 Jackrabbits took some serious hits from 8eseeded and previously undefeated Holy Cross, but a pair of 18-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter, a pass from Mark Gronowski to Jaxon Janke and a run from Gronowski, plus another score in the last minute, allowed SDSU to pull away for a 42-21 FCS quarterfinal playoff victory in front of 6,549 Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium fans.

The win sets up a rematch of last year’s semifinals against Montana State, except this time in Brookings. Last year, the Bobcats defeated SDSU in Bozeman to advance to the national championship game, where they lost to North Dakota State.

The Jackrabbits (12-1) have 12 wins in a season for the first time in program history, and while they were heavy favorites as No. 1, the Crusaders (12-1) made SDSU fans far more nervous than they . wanted to be, thanks in large part to quarterback Matthew Sluka.

Holy Cross led 7-0 and 14-6, and seemed to have the momentum as they tied it at 21. But SDSU outscored them 21-0 in the final stanza.

Crusaders coach Bob Chesney lamented that the final score made it look like a comfortable victory for the Jackrabbits, crediting his team for not only fighting admirably, but looking very much like winning the game at times. It was a far cry from their 31-3 loss to SDSU in the 2020/21 spring season playoffs. At that meeting, Chesney admitted, his team was overmatched and still growing. This time they were here to shock the FCS world.

We belonged here, said Holy Cross wide receiver Jalen Coker. We wanted to prove ourselves and we did.

Sluka was the catalyst. The slippery signal caller yoked, dodged, dove and sprinted his way to a whopping 213 rushing yards against the nation’s No. 1 rushing defense, but the Jacks were finally able to tie him late in the game when it mattered most mattered. And when they did, finally getting stops that had eluded them, the Jackrabbit offense made it count, first with Gronowski’s touchdown offense to Jaxon Janke and then his scoring on an option keeper. Both drives were defined by the running of Isaiah Davis, who sped for 154 yards and delivered another of his patented punishing stiff arms at the end of a long run.

It feels good because[the defense]picked us up all year and when they needed us most, we showed and played for them, Davis said. They had a great defense game plan. They played physical and gap sound. We just had to find ways to influence the game and we came out in the second half and did what we do.

Gronowski threw for 177 yards and ran for 47. Saiveon Williamson led the Jacks with nine tackles, while All-American middle linebacker Adam Bock returned to action after a long absence to make four tackles off the bench.

Holy Cross defeated SDSU 413-393, including 296 yards on the ground. SDSU had allowed 70 rushing yards per game.

High praise for Holy Cross, their coaching staff and their quarterback, said Jacks coach John Stiegelmeier. He is a phenomenal player and I was very impressed with their plans and how they attacked us offensively and defensively. In the second half we got up and made some moves.

Holy Cross’s decision to kick a field goal loomed

The Crusaders looked poised to take the lead going into the first play of the fourth quarter when they had 4e and 4 on the SDSU 22-yard line, but they opted for a 39-yard field goal attempt that missed wide left. Holy Cross was set to go for it and send the attack up the field, but after the quarter break Chesney changed his mind and sent the field goal team. With how much SDSU’s defense struggled to stop Sluka, it was a tough decision, with Chesney admitting to doubt in retrospect.

It was a little too deep for us and what we were looking at, Chesney said. We had already used the trick play (a halfback pass for their second touchdown of the game), now let’s try to get ourselves into a position where we can move up (by three points). We would get the ball back, we could score. (But) yes, I think so, you’d rather go for it when it’s all said and done. When you look back on it, when you get (the field goal) it’s different. Taking a lead at that moment, that’s what we were aiming for.

The trick play, in which running back Tyler Purdy threw it over a lightning defense on 4e and short of Sean Morris for a 27-yard score, made it 14-6 in favor of Holy Cross, and after SDSU answered with a Davis touchdown run, Jason Freeman grabbed a Sluka pass over the middle that was hit by a receivers went hands, and ran it back 37 yards for a defensive score with one minute to play in the half. It gave SDSU a 21-14 lead, when the Crusaders could have been content with a 14-14 tie.

I followed the receiver a bit and luckily he had butterfingers, Freeman said. “I got it and saw green and just ran. It was definitely a cool experience to score a touchdown there.

The Crusaders answered with a score of 83 yards to open the third, tying the score at 21, but they would not score again. While SDSU’s final score of the day, a 21-yard slam to Jadon Janke, may not have been necessary in the end, it was hard to blame the Jacks for wanting to be absolutely sure the game was out of bounds, as the crusaders did. kept them on their heels for much of the day.

That’s a good football team that we just beat, Stiegelmeier said. They didn’t come here to watch. They played a great football game. We feel very good about this win.