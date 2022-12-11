England manager Southgate doubted his future after Qatar





England manager Gareth Southgate cheers on the fans after the 2-1 defeat to France in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, December 10, 2022. /CFP England manager Gareth Southgate cheers on the fans after the 2-1 defeat to France in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, December 10, 2022. /CFP England manager Gareth Southgate revealed he has not yet decided whether he will remain in the position following France’s 2-1 defeat in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar on Saturday. “The energy it takes in these tournaments is huge. I want to make the right decision, whatever that is for the team, for England, for the FA,” said Southgate. “I have to make sure that every decision I make is the right one. I think it’s good to take the time because I know that my feelings have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath of tournaments in the past.” England manager Gareth Southgate (R) comforts his player Harry Kane after the 2-1 defeat to France in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, December 10, 2022. /CFP England manager Gareth Southgate (R) comforts his player Harry Kane after the 2-1 defeat to France in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, December 10, 2022. /CFP Despite the loss, England did well to rein in Kylian Mbappé, who had been almost unstoppable in Qatar’s previous games. If Harry Kane hadn’t missed his second penalty, it’s hard to say which team would have won in the end. “I think when I finish these tournaments I’ve needed time to make the right decisions. Emotionally you go through so many different feelings,” said Southgate. He also defended Kane. “As you would expect, he is very, very low, but he has nothing to blame himself for. We are in the position we are in as a team because of his leadership, because of his goals over a long period of time.” added. Southgate’s contract with the FA runs until 2024 and the team will start qualifying for the 2024 UEFA European Championship in March. The emergence of the young generation, including Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden, gave both the team and their fans reason to have confidence in England’s future. England’s Jude Bellingham passes in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup against France at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, December 10, 2022. /CFP England’s Jude Bellingham passes in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup against France at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, December 10, 2022. /CFP “Not perfect, of course, and there were mistakes on both sides that decided the outcome of the game. But I think we’ve shown the rest of the world once again that English football is healthy. Only now but also for the future,” said Southgate. After taking over the England national team at the end of 2016, Southgate led them to fourth place in the World Cup in 2018 and second place in the European Championship last year. Both were highly anticipated highlights for the team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-11/England-manager-Southgate-undecided-over-future-after-Qatar-1fFYKWPweuk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos