Five wins in Spokane – Stanford University Athletics





SPOKANE, Wash. Garrett Brown and Alyssa Jones were the Stanford athletes who made the biggest splash in their season debut at the Spokane Invitational indoor track and field game at The Podium on Saturday. and Alyssa Jones were the Stanford athletes who made the biggest splash in their season debut at the Spokane Invitational indoor track and field game at The Podium on Saturday. In Stanford’s first appearance at this meeting, and on this 200-yard ramp-packed course, three Cardinal offered additions or improvements to Stanford’s all-time indoor top-10 performers list. Brown, a sophomore in his first meeting since finishing fourth in the pole vault at the Under-20 World Championships in Cali, Colombia, on Aug. 4, led Stanford to a 1-2-3 sweep. Brown scored 17-8 (5.40 yards), which was an indoor personal best, and moved him into a tie for third all-time at Stanford alongside decathlete Harrison Williams. Teammates MaxManson (17-4 , 5.30m) and JT ruler (16-6 , 5.05m) were second and third. Jones, the nation’s No. 2 high school long jumper in 2022, won her collegiate debut by jumping 20-6 (6.25 m). It placed her No. 2 on Stanford’s all-time freshman list, both indoors and outdoors, and placed her No. 6 all-time indoors for the Cardinal. Also, Laurel Wong moved up to No. 9 on the school’s indoor list, going 12–9 (3.90 m) and finishing fifth in the invitational pole vault. Brown and Jones were among the five Stanford winners. All American Max McKhann in the 35-pound (68-7, 20.90 m) weight throw and Sam Liokumovich in the shot put (58-9, 17.32m) the winners were among the men.

In the women’s 4×400 relay, the team of Samantha Thomas , Trinity Prize , Camille Peisner , Megan Olomo won in 3:46.63. Peisner pulled Stanford into the lead on stage three and Olomu, a junior in her first 4×400 for Stanford, anchored the Cardinal to victory. Cheetah Burrell (formerly Chantae Bayne), an alumnae who holds the Stanford 60 record, also won that event in 7:45. Stanford brought 23 sprinters, jumpers and pitchers to the meeting, which officially marks the Cardinal’s second meeting of the season and last until Jan. 13 on the same course at the Cougar Classic, and Jan. 14 at the Indoor Preview at Washington. In the pole vault, Brown nearly tied his all-time personal best of 17–9 (5.42 m) set in the outdoor season. Brown opened 15-7 (4.75m) and was perfect on his first five heights. With only Manson left in the league, Brown cleared 17-8 on his second try as Manson went out. Brown failed on one attempt to a best 17-10 (5.45 m) before moving to 18-0 (5.50 m), missing twice.

Jones, who jumped out of the first of four flights due to not having a collegiate grade, won the competition on her first jump with her best of the day. Any of her first three jumps, including 19-8 (6.00 m) and 20-5 (6.24 m), would have won the competition. * * * Spokane Invitation

On the stage

(ramp of 200 meters)

Winners and all Stanford Men 60 1, Donte Sol (Multnomah) 6.77; 5, Doreen Simon (Stanford) 6.87. Preliminaries: 1, Doreen Simon (Stanford) 6.83; 10, John Kroger (Stanford) 6.97 (PB). Prelims qualification: 4, John Kroger (Stanford) 6.98 (PB); 12, Karson Lippert (Stanford) 7.09 (PB); 23, Garrett Brown (Stanford) 7.24 (OJ).

200 1, Anthony Smith (Washington) 21.28; 5, Cole breather (Stanford) 22.17.

High Jump 1, Daylon Hicks (Washington State) 6-6 (2.00m); 7, James Stevens (Stanford) 6-2 (1.90m).

Invite Pole Vault: 1, Garrett Brown (Stanford) 17-8 (5.40m) (No. 3 Stanford AT); 2, MaxManson (Stanford) 17-4 (5.30m); 3, JT ruler (Stanford) 16-6 (5.05m).

Long Jump 1, Prestin Artis (Washington) 24-3 (7.40m); 2, John Kroger (Stanford) 23-1 (7.05m).

weight throw 1, Max McKhann (Stanford) 68-7 (20.90m).

Triple Jump 1, Mathieu Tshani (Academy of Art) 49-6 (15.09m); 3, Kevin Yang (Stanford) 48-6 (14.78m).

shot put 1, Sam Liokumovich (Stanford) 58-9 (17.32m). Women 60 1, Cheetah Burrell (G3 Performance) 7.45; 5, Alaysia Oakes (Stanford) 7.59 (PB). Prelims: 7, Alaysia Oakes (Stanford) 7.65 (PB); 8, Teagan Zwaanstra (Stanford) 7.66; 18, Trinity Prize (Stanford) 7.78; 20, Megan Olomo (Stanford) 7.97. Prelims qualification: 1, Trinity Prize (Stanford) 7.63.

200 1, Alyssa Mae Antolin (Hawaii) 24.38; 4, Trinity Prize (Stanford) 24.67; 16, Megan Olomo (Stanford) 25.78.

400 1, Emily Costello (Nevada) 54.06; 3, Samantha Thomas (Stanford) 56.05; 5, Camille Peisner (Stanford) 56.96.

60 hurdles 1, Maribel Caicedo (Washington State) 8.29; 6, Elise Miller (Stanford) 8.89. Preliminaries: 8, Elise Miller (Stanford) 8.90.

4×400 relay 1, Stanford ( Samantha Thomas , Trinity Prize , Camille Peisner , Megan Olomo ) 3:46.63.

Pole Vault Needed: 1, Sarah Ferguson (Washington) 13-9 (4.20m); 5, Laurel Wong (Stanford) 12-9 (3.90m) (No. 9 Stanford AT); 7, Kelly Kern (Stanford) 12-3 (3.75m); 8, Lianne Kistler (Stanford) 12-3 (3.75m).

Long Jump 1, Alyssa Jones (Stanford) 20-6 (6.25 m) (No. 6 Stanford AT; No. 2 Stanford frosh AT); 6, Teagan Zwaanstra (Stanford) 18-9 (5.73m).

Triple Jump 1, Marie-Jeanne Ourega (Academy of Art) 40-2 (12.26m); 4, Elise Miller (Stanford) 39-9 (12.13m); 6, Alaysia Oakes (Stanford) 39-7 (12.07m).

Shot Put 1, Jordyn Bryant (Fresno State) 47-11 (14.61 m); 14, Brandy Atuatas (Stanford) 40-7 (12.39m); 17, Kai Fisher (Stanford) 38-2 (11.65m).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gostanford.com/news/2022/12/10/track-field-five-wins-in-spokane.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos