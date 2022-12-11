Sports
Michigan Football’s 2024 recruiting class continues to climb
With a four-star pledge this week and the prospect of bringing in Jadyn Davis by the end of this year, Michigan football is in a sweet spot in the 2024 recruiting class.
Michigan Football is still working on its recruiting class for 2023. There has been a series of pledges lately, but after a major release, this once again raised questions, especially about the NIL operation.
Enow Etta is now under attack from other schools to flip as well and the Wolverines really have to hope they can keep him as losing Collins Acheampong was bad enough.
However, the 2024 recruiting class is going just fine and earlier this week Michigan Football got a verbal commitment from Hogan Hansena four-star tight end from Washington.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder ranks 267th overall according to the 247 composite sports rankings and is the No. 15 tight end. However, 247’s own ranking has him much higher and actually he is sixth among tight ends and 122nd overall.
Either way, it’s a nice asset to Michigan football and honestly, after seeing what Colston Loveland has done with the Wolverines, along with their other tight ends, it should be an attractive place.
Michigan now ranks 13th in the 2024 team rankings with a total of four commitments. Three of them are ranked as composite four-star prospects and there are signs that more good news is on the way relatively soon.
The latest on five star QB Jadyn Davis
Jady Davis is the really big fish out there for Michigan football and the five star QB is expected to decide before the end of the year (which means this month) according to EJ Holland of The Wolverine.
Michigan football has picked up four crystal ball projections to land Davis and is the heavy favorite according to the On3 prediction machine.
Jim Harbaugh paid a home visit to Davis this week, but so did Clemson. DJ Lagaway’s commitment to Florida has given the Tigers more urgency in recruiting Davis. It is a program that is close to home, has won a lot and received him this fall for an unofficial visit.
Georgia was the biggest threat before the Bulldogs grabbed a quarterback in 2024. Davis himself indicated that this meant they were no longer under consideration.
The key to Michigan football is closing. If the timeline ends before the end of this year, the Wolverines are in a great place. Clemson will probably try to force him to postpone and if something like that happens I would get a little worried.
Since Ohio State’s victory, Michigan Football has added commitments from Ohio, including 2024 offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, a four-star contender. But more crystal ball projections have also come in.
One of them was for Brian Robinsona four-star EDGE (6-foot-4, 230) from Youngstown, Ohio, and is ranked No. 127 overall and fifth in Ohio State for the Class of 2024.
Another Ohio offensive lineman, Ben Roebuck, also received a crystal ball projection to the Wolverines. He’s a three-star recruit from Lakewood, Ohio. He’s 6-foot-7, 320 pounds, and ranks #352 overall.
So he’s about to be a four-star candidate and you know the Wolverines probably consider him a better candidate than the recruiting sites and UM is mostly right on that.
All in all, things are looking good for the 2024 recruiting class and if Davis lands from Michigan, this class could easily be one of the best classes Jim Harbaugh has signed with the Wolverines.
|
Sources
2/ https://gbmwolverine.com/2022/12/10/michigan-footballs-2024-recruiting-class-continues-trend/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Michigan Football’s 2024 recruiting class continues to climb
- Carol Vorderman shows off her gorgeous curves in a skintight leather dress
- China, Arab states agree to enhance cooperation during Xi’s visit
- The European Union is concerned about Turkey’s ties with Russia
- PM Modi pays tribute to Subramania Bharathi
- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary declared favorite among neutral Bigg Boss audience – Planet Bollywood
- Building a research network for quantum annealing computation and information using Google Scholar data
- Can breast cancer recurrence be detected with AI technology? – BBC News
- A ship stuck in the waves of the sea in Indonesia? Find out the truth about viral video – fact check
- Trump attacks Jewish leaders amid Kanye West and Nick Fuentes dinner fallout
- Four Sri Lankans named in USA Squad for the O50s Cricket World Cup
- Official! Best Bollywood Actress Confirmed as ‘Chandramukhi 2’ Heroine