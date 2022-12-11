Michigan Football’s 2024 recruiting class continues to climb

With a four-star pledge this week and the prospect of bringing in Jadyn Davis by the end of this year, Michigan football is in a sweet spot in the 2024 recruiting class.

Michigan Football is still working on its recruiting class for 2023. There has been a series of pledges lately, but after a major release, this once again raised questions, especially about the NIL operation.

Enow Etta is now under attack from other schools to flip as well and the Wolverines really have to hope they can keep him as losing Collins Acheampong was bad enough.

However, the 2024 recruiting class is going just fine and earlier this week Michigan Football got a verbal commitment from Hogan Hansena four-star tight end from Washington.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder ranks 267th overall according to the 247 composite sports rankings and is the No. 15 tight end. However, 247’s own ranking has him much higher and actually he is sixth among tight ends and 122nd overall.

Either way, it’s a nice asset to Michigan football and honestly, after seeing what Colston Loveland has done with the Wolverines, along with their other tight ends, it should be an attractive place.

Michigan now ranks 13th in the 2024 team rankings with a total of four commitments. Three of them are ranked as composite four-star prospects and there are signs that more good news is on the way relatively soon.

The latest on five star QB Jadyn Davis

Jady Davis is the really big fish out there for Michigan football and the five star QB is expected to decide before the end of the year (which means this month) according to EJ Holland of The Wolverine.

Michigan football has picked up four crystal ball projections to land Davis and is the heavy favorite according to the On3 prediction machine.

Jim Harbaugh paid a home visit to Davis this week, but so did Clemson. DJ Lagaway’s commitment to Florida has given the Tigers more urgency in recruiting Davis. It is a program that is close to home, has won a lot and received him this fall for an unofficial visit.

Georgia was the biggest threat before the Bulldogs grabbed a quarterback in 2024. Davis himself indicated that this meant they were no longer under consideration.

The key to Michigan football is closing. If the timeline ends before the end of this year, the Wolverines are in a great place. Clemson will probably try to force him to postpone and if something like that happens I would get a little worried.

Since Ohio State’s victory, Michigan Football has added commitments from Ohio, including 2024 offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, a four-star contender. But more crystal ball projections have also come in.

One of them was for Brian Robinsona four-star EDGE (6-foot-4, 230) from Youngstown, Ohio, and is ranked No. 127 overall and fifth in Ohio State for the Class of 2024.

Another Ohio offensive lineman, Ben Roebuck, also received a crystal ball projection to the Wolverines. He’s a three-star recruit from Lakewood, Ohio. He’s 6-foot-7, 320 pounds, and ranks #352 overall.

So he’s about to be a four-star candidate and you know the Wolverines probably consider him a better candidate than the recruiting sites and UM is mostly right on that.

All in all, things are looking good for the 2024 recruiting class and if Davis lands from Michigan, this class could easily be one of the best classes Jim Harbaugh has signed with the Wolverines.