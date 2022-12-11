Men’s Hockey Falls in St. Lawrence in first semifinal





Next game: at UMass 3-1-2023 | 19:00 03 Jan (Tue) / 7pm Bee UMass History CANTON, NY The Brown Bears (4-9-2, 1-7-2 ECAC) dropped the first semifinal at Appleton Arena to St. Lawrence (8-8-0, 5-3-0 ECAC) as the Saints lost a 4- 0 home win Saturday night. “It was a disappointing result, but I wasn’t disappointed with the work ethic; I thought we outsmarted them and outpaced them,” said head coach Brendan Whittet ’94 . “They have really good keepers and our special teams unfortunately let us down tonight. The power play went well, but tonight it struggled, 0-for-7, that’s the game there.” “We regroup as the team goes into exams and the positive thing is most of our games are at home in the second half. We will see this team with us again along with many of the others and I am confident to be where we want to be by the end of the year.” The Saints took an early 8:35 lead to first on the game’s first power play opportunity. Jan Lasak tapped Philippe Chapleau’s point through a shot Matthew Caron (22 saves). Ty Naaykens also assisted on goal. The Bears got a few power play chances late in the opening frame, but couldn’t beat St. Lawrence goaltender Emil Zetterquist (31 saves). Max Dorrington doubled St. Lawrence’s lead at 4:02 in the second period as Lasak found the junior in the slot as he crashed into the net. Naaykens grabbed his second assist of the evening on goal. Brown was unable to reduce the Saints’ lead despite two power play chances in the second and leading 14–4 on shots on target in the frame. Dorrington tallied his second of the game and fifth of the season 11:28 into the third period to make it 3-0 Saints. With 2:36 left in the line, Josh Boyer found the empty net to make it 4-0 Saints. GAME NOTES Brown finished the game with a 31–22 lead in shots on target. Zetterquist recorded his first career shutout.

The Bears finished 0-for-7 on the power play, while St. Lawrence went 1-for-3. The Bears return to action after the New Year with a pair of road games against Hockey East opponents, taking on UMass on Tuesday (Jan. 3) and Merrimack on Saturday (Jan. 7). Gallery: (10/12/2022) MHockey in St Lawrence (10/12/22) BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

