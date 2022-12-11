NSF Delta 2022: National Sports Festival ends as team Nasarawa targets Abeokuta 2024





The curtains for the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival, tagged “Delta 2022”, were drawn on Saturday evening between so many fairgrounds and peripheral attractions. Team Nasarawa ended the sports celebration with a total of twenty (20) medals, including seven (7) silver and thirteen (13) bronze medals respectively, and finished 28th on the final medal table. Silver medal winners are Hussaini Ibrahim (Para-Table Tennis Men’s Singles), Mohammed Salihu (Men’s Para-Powerlifting), Ruth Asuquo (Female Weightlifting), Richard Ebidou (Men’s Freestyle Wrestling), Habeeb Obayomi (Men’s Boxing), Chioma Ani (female karate) and Saidu Ahmadu (male karate). The bronze medalists are Grace Haruna (Female Judo), Mohammed Salihu (Para-Powerlifting), Ladi Louisa Iho (Female Taekwondo), Agada Elijah (Male Taekwondo), Comfort Adakole (Team Golf), Joy Obanla (Female Kung-Fu), Allu Armstrong (Darts) and Emmanuel Haruna (Wrestling), Salisu Abdullahi (Wrestling). Others are Shehu Lawal and Sani Yau (men’s tennis doubles), Shehu Lawal and Loveth Ogah (mixed tennis doubles) and Dauda Nasiru (men’s karate). Hopes of Team Nasarawa defending their gold medal titles in the men’s 130kg heavyweight wrestling category and the 42km marathon race were dashed after both competitors, Talaram Mamman and Philibus Sharubutu, were individually stricken with ailment and a hamstring injury. Delta State emerged as the overall winner from the two-week sports meeting, winning a total of 648 medals, of which 320 were gold, 200 were silver and 128 were bronze. Bayelsa State placed 2nd with a total of 337 medals, of which 132 were gold, 115 silver and 90 bronze, while Edo State placed third with a total of 339 medals, of which 78 were gold, 94 silver and 167 bronze. Ogun State, South West Nigeria, was announced by President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare, next host of the National Sports Festival announced for 2024. Oyo State was also announced as a ‘standby’ state in case Ogun is unable to be ready for the event for a year. Message views: 121

