UNI Athletics: Records fall as Panthers open indoor season





IOWA CITY, Iowa — The UNI track and field team kicked off the 2022-2023 indoor season on Friday and Saturday in style, earning 6 first-place finishes in a pair of encounters at Iowa State and Iowa. UNI multi-event athletes competed in the pentathlon and heptathlon on Friday and Saturday at the ISU Holiday Invitational, while others took to the track in Iowa City at the Jimmy Grant Invitational. ISU Holiday Invitational

Darcy Wiseman opened the weekend and her collegiate career with a fifth-place finish in Friday’s pentathlon at Ames, highlighted by third-place finishes in the 800 meters (2:30.19) and 60 meters hurdles (9.09) for a total of 3,067 points. Carter Morton recorded the fourth-highest heptathlon score in UNI history with a career-best 5,651 points for his second career win at the event. Morton’s scoring currently ranks first in all of NCAA Division I indoor athletics. Jimmy Grant Invitation in the city of Iowa, Rylee Todd took first place in the women’s high jump with a jump of 1.70 meters, while Isabella Holtzen won the women’s pole vault with a jump of 3.55 meters. Katie Fare also posted the second-highest mark in program history with a throw of 17.2 yards to win the women’s shot put. Ryan Santi took first place in the women’s 60-meter sprint, setting a new personal best and recording the second-fastest time in school history in the final at 7.52 seconds. Parker Kiewiet also made history, setting a new school and facility record in the 300-meter dash in 32.72 seconds, the third-fastest time in the nation this year and the eighth-fastest in NCAA Division I history. Also in the long jump, Kiewet earned the second with a record of 7.52 meters. Makena Wilson finished in the top five in both of her individual events, second in the women’s shot put with a throw of 15.54 meters and fourth in the weight throw with a throw of 19.30 meters. Three Panthers took third place in individual events, including Libby Wedewer who ran a 7.75 in the 60-meter sprint. Alivia Silvestri jumped 3.45 meters in the women’s pole vault, if Brendan Safeley placed third in the men’s pole vault with a jump of 4.40 meters. Madelyn Sanda , Caden Ungs and Carson Lienau all placed fourth in their respective events, with Sanda running a 25.81 in the women’s 200-meter sprint, Ungs jumping 1.90 meters in the men’s high jump, and Lienau throwing 15.54 meters in the men’s shot put. The women’s relay team 4×400 meters from Auriona Kimbrough, Wedewer, Sophie Jungling and Eden Barrett ended the afternoon in third place with a time of 3:54.64. NEXT ONE UNI will return to competition on January 14 when the Panthers return to Iowa City for the Hawkeye Invitational.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unipanthers.com/news/2022/12/10/track-and-field-uni-track-field-early-records-fall-as-panthers-opening-indoor-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos