Former NSW Premier Mike Baird appointed Chairman of Cricket Australia
Former NSW Prime Minister Mike Baird has been appointed as Cricket Australia’s new chairman – but the 54-year-old is stepping into an oven as the country’s governing body comes under increasing scrutiny.
Baird will become the organization’s new boss from February next year, with his predecessor Lachlan Henderson stepping down after less than a year.
Henderson will stay on as a director, but has decided to step down from his position after taking on the position of CEO at HBF; who will settle him in Perth.
It’s because Cricket Australia employees and board members constantly face very public pressure and criticism – be it over current or past events.
Former NSW Prime Minister Mike Baird has been announced as Cricket Australia’s new chairman
Tim Paine’s recently released autobiography was damning for Cricket Australia’s handling of the sexting scandal that ultimately led to him performing in disgrace.
David Warner has taken equally strong public criticism for his treatment following the ball-tampering scandal, while Cricket Australia’s handling of Justin Langer’s departure as coach is the saga that will never end.
That’s not to mention the historically low public interest in the men’s side, which has drawn meager crowds in recent months, or the public manner in which Pat Cummins’ “ethical objections” to the organization’s sponsors (particularly Alinta Energy) ) ) has been played.
Players like David Warner, pictured, have been openly critical of the organizations for a variety of reasons, even though the current regime is not involved in the decisions.
Baird must also oversee an effort to improve public sentiment towards the men’s team, with record attendances in recent months
Former captain Tim Paine (pictured with wife Bonnie and children Milla and Charlie) is another player who recently destroyed Cricket Australia
Unfortunately for Henderson, and now for Baird, they face criticism for the diabolical governance of previous regimes.
Henderson, who was only appointed in February, has overseen several pivotal developments, including the recent David Warner saga.
The former WACA chairman took over as men’s coach just weeks after Langer’s departure and has overseen Andrew McDonald’s appointment to this role – something that is still much debated and debated in cricket circles.
Henderson was deservedly praised after Australia completed men’s tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in difficult conditions amid safety concerns.
But this home summer has been more problematic, of course, but he celebrated the ‘great job’ that has been done as he prepares to move to the other side of the Nullabor away from Melbourne cricket HQ.
Lachlan Henderson is stepping down after less than a year in the position as the doctor must move to Perth for a new role in private healthcare
“The new role I have taken on in my home city of Perth will make it difficult to spend the time needed as chairman, so I have decided that now is the right time to hand over the role,” said Henderson.
“It has been a great privilege to serve as Chairman and oversee some of the great work being done by the CA Manager and throughout Australian Cricket.”
So it will now be left to Baird to turn the ailing ship (it is not yet sinking) from February next year.
The 54-year-old Liberal was Prime Minister of NSW between 2014 and 2017, when the government enacted a number of highly controversial policies, including lockout laws, overturning the ban on greyhound racing and local government mergers.
It was one of the most pious, religious governments in recent state-level history, and it enjoyed massive approval ratings before they plummeted and effectively forced him to resign as leader.
Mike Baird, pictured with wife Kerryn, does have experience in the game, having previously spent a significant portion of his working life in politics and investment banking
The former investment banker does have experience in the game, thankfully he spent a year on the board of Cricket NSW State before taking on the role of director of Cricket Australia as the state’s nominee in 2020.
Baird was unanimously approved as the new chairman last week by fellow directors and state presidents, and said he was excited to get started.
“It is an honor to play such an important role in Australian cricket at a time when so much exciting work is being done to grow and advance our national sport,” he said.
“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work even more closely with CEO Nick Hockley and his team and everyone working in Australian cricket.”
In a statement, current NSW Chairman John Knox praised Baird as “an outstanding leader” with “an excellent understanding of key issues shaping the future of the game.”
He’ll need every ounce of those leadership skills once he moves into the lavish Jolimont office.
A new TV rights deal is on the horizon, while a wage deal has yet to be struck with the increasingly powerful Australian Cricket Association, the players’ union led by the scheming Todd Greenberg.
