The scoop – Saturday, December 10, 2022
Colorado: Vanderbilt deputy director of high school scouting Darrius Darden-Box is expected to join Prime’s staff as director of recruiting, Matt Zentiz shares.
Stanford: Sacramento State (FCS) head coach Troy Taylor will be the Cardinal’s new head coach.
Ole Miss: Sources confirm this to FootballScoop NC State offensive line coach John Garrison is expected to be the new offensive line coach for Lane Kiffin. Matt Zenitz also reported the rent.
State of Ohio: Pete Thamel tweets that Keenan Bailey, who currently serves as a senior advisor to the head coach and has spent the past seven seasons with the Buckeyes in various roles, is expected to be promoted to the vacant tight job left open by the departure of Kevin Wilson . for the Tulsa job. Wilson, who also serves as offensive coordinator, plans to stay with the Buckeyes through their College Football Playoff run.
LA Rams: After considering an offer to join Matt Rhule’s staff in Nebraska, Jake Peetz has decided to stay in the NFL, according to multiple reports.
Army: With the big Army vs. Navy game today, here’s our piece from last year where our very own John Brice was embedded with the Army team at their meetings and at their team hotel as they prepared for the big game.
Wyoming: The University of Wyoming is seeking a Director of Player Personnel. This position will be responsible for developing, implementing and managing the strategic planning process for evaluating and recruiting future student-athletes. Minimum of two years of college or professional football experience. Experience as a Director or Player Personnel preferred or similar with an extensive background in evaluating and recruiting student athletes at the FBS level. Complete the online application and upload the following for a complete application: cover letter, resume and contact information for four employment-related references. Here is the application link. Please do not send phone calls or emails.
Massachusetts Maritime Academy (D-III): MMA currently has an entry-level coaching position available for an assistant football coach. Candidates will help recruit, develop and retain players. Compensation is $13,000.00 split over a 12 month commitment that comes with housing and meals (when classes are in progress). Recent university graduates are encouraged to apply. Interested parties please email your resume, cover letter and 3 references to Head Football Coach Jeremy Cameron at [email protected]. Start date is asap
Louisville: Check out the details of Jeff Brohm’s contract at his alma mater.
Masters in Sports Administration: Looking for an exceptional, convenient education to advance or launch your career in sports? UIU’s Master of Sport Administration is delivered entirely online. As a graduate, you will understand the organizational, financial, human resources, and technology issues related to sports and sports affairs and have a better understanding of the needs within high school, college, and professional sports athletic departments.
Army vs Navy: One of the biggest rivalries in college football kicks off tomorrow at 3 p.m. The Army will have tank-inspired uniforms, while the Navy will wear space-themed uniforms – check them out here.
Kentucky: After one season back with the Rams, Liam Coen is reportedly preparing to return to Lexington as offensive coordinator.
Lamar (FCS-TX): Pete Rossomando, who served as offensive line coach before becoming interim head coach at Charlotte last season, has been named the new head coach at Lamar.
Southeast (D-II – OK): Bo Atterberry, who previously served as the program’s assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, has been elevated to head coach. Previously, he was head coach at Texas A&M Kingsville (D-II) for six seasons, going 41-28 overall.
NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Follow all the head coaching moves from NAIA to the NFL through this page.
FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout tracker
