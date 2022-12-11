Louisville, Pitt advance to the 2022 NCAA National Semifinals





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – For the second time in conference history and the second time in as many years, two teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference will enter the 2022 NCAA National Semifinals as No. 1 seed Louisville and No. 2 seed Pitt took victories in the regional finals on Saturday. The Cardinals (30-2) won No. 3 Oregon (26-6), 3-2, in Louisville, Kentucky, and the Panthers (31-3) defeated No. 1 seed and defending champion Wisconsin (26-7). ) by the same margin in Madison, Wisconsin, to punch their tickets to Omaha, Nebraska, for the National Semifinals. This is the second consecutive trip to the semifinals for both Louisville and Pitt and marks the fourth and fifth trip to the semifinals for an ACC team. Louisville and Pitt face off on Thursday, December 15, with the winner advancing to the NCAA Championship. It guarantees that an ACC team will play in the national championship game for the first time in league history. On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 Texas will face No. 2 San Diego. The 2022 ACC co-champions Louisville and Pitt met twice during the regular season and split games, with both teams winning at home. Louisville finished on a 7-1 scoring run to secure its spot in the semifinals, finishing on a .217 batting percentage with 56 kills. After dropping the third set and trailing 2-1, the Cardinals fought back to win the fourth set, 27-25, and dominate the fifth, securing the game by a score of 15-6 in the fifth set. Louisville’s Anna DeBeer finished with 17 kills, hitting .222, 10 digs and three blocks to lead the Cardinals to a 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-6 victory over Oregon in the KFC Yum ! Centre. With the win, the Cardinals moved to 30-2 this season and advanced to their second straight NCAA national semifinals in Omaha. As a team, the Cardinals finished with 56 kills, 11 blocks, seven aces and batted .217 in the game, while the Ducks totaled 64 kills, 59 assists, 59 digs and .250. In a dramatic Wisconsin win, Pitt posted 67 kills and rallied after dropping the first set. The Panthers took the second and third sets to take a 2–1 lead, but Wisconsin fought back to tie the game at two sets apiece. In the deciding fifth set, Pitt jumped out to an early 5-1 lead. Wisconsin rallied to claim a 13-12 lead, but the Panthers recorded three straight runs to secure the win. Pitts Courtney Buzzerio led the team with 18 kills, including the last point to win the game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2022/12/10/womens-soccer-louisville-pitt-advance-to-2022-ncaa-national-semifinals.aspx

