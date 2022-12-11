St. John Bosco defeats Serra for the state soccer bowl title

Joseph Latu took a transfer in the first quarter, charged to the line of scrimmage and disappeared.

Poof. Away. Gone. His bright yellow pants were drowned out by a sea of ​​Bellflower St. John Bosco gray, the San Mateo Serra running back rose again. And like divers plunging into a pool, members of an invincible Braves defense almost comically jumped into the pile one by one and buried Latu. Nowhere to turn.

They flashed. They creaked. They draped. Saturday night was the last unrelenting effort by defensemen for a St. John Bosco unit that will top any unit in California high school history, a defense that will make every offensive offense two or three steps ahead. And with Serra’s 45-0 dominance at Saddleback College, the Braves secured the program’s fourth CIF Open Division state championship, putting the final stamp on a claim they’ve filed since the start of the season.

This is the best Bosco defense we’ve ever had, senior defensive back Jshawn Frausto-Ramos said at the start of the week.

Yes, better than the national championship unit in 2019. Better than the 13-2 squad in 2016. Better than the undefeated 2013 team that started it all at Bosco.

Nothing beats our team, said junior defensive back Peyton Woodyard.

The secret to a historically dominant high school football defense? It’s not a high school defense.

In 2018, Bosco moved to an arrangement similar in almost every way to that of the Georgia and Alabama college powers.

St. John Bosco running back Cameron Jordan finds room to run against San Mateo Serra in the first half of Saturday’s CIF Open Division soccer championship bowl game. (Craig Weston)

And it’s come to life this season through a defensive concept called simulators, according to defensive coordinator Chris King. It’s almost a trick: A safety or linebacker is brought up to blitz, giving the quarterback the impression that Bosco’s defense is under pressure, except only four players rush while others fall back into cover.

On simulators this season, King said, Boscos held offenses to less than two yards per game.

They run it in college, so imagine running it in high school, Frausto-Ramos said. Offensive coordinators don’t know what’s happening. So we definitely feel like we have an edge.

Forget edge. Coming in 13-0 on Saturday, the gap between Bosco and Serra could only be described as a gap.

We’ve got an army of believers, we’ve got hearts of gold, it’s just, tonight on a night like this, the talent we were overwhelmed by, Serra coach Patrick Walsh said.

Serra alumnus Tom Brady contributed to the Padres’ expenses to travel to Southern California, but it is unlikely that even he could save Serra’s charge; the Padres gained minus six yards in the first quarter against a stifling Bosco front.

Bosco forced three first half losses and a fumble early in the third quarter.

Cameron Jones ran for two short scores and quarterback Pierce Clarkson passed for 184 yards in the first half and a long touchdown for DeAndre Moore to put Bosco up 35-0. Late in the third quarter, junior Marcelles Williams grabbed his second pick of the game, Khalil Warren took a 57-yard transfer for his second touchdown, and Clarkson blew kisses to the crowd.

That was that. And that divide that locked Bosco and Santa Ana Mater Dei in a dance while the rest of California fights to catch up is only widening.