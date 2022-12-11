Walker sweeps Alleyne aside in RBC Junior Tennis





Sport Jonathan Ramnansingh



Josiah Hills returns the ball to Nirav Dougdeen at the RBC tennis tournament at the Public Courts, Mandela Park, on Saturday. -AYANNA KINSALE TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s top girls Under-14 Division One Singles Seed Shiloh Walker had a winning start to her RBC Junior Tennis Tournament campaign, as her boy’s equivalent compatriot Daniel Dumas was defeated on opening day at the Nelson Mandela Park Public Courts, St Claire, on Saturday. Against Isobel Alleyne in her first round robin match, Walker recorded a perfect 4-0, 4-0 win. Walker will face Lilly Mohammed in the second round on Sunday. However, Dumas struggled against a visiting Alhil Cyril as he lost the first set 5–3, tied the score with a 5–3 win in the second, but lost the tiebreak 10–6 against the St Lucian. Dumas will have a chance to bounce back on Sunday when he takes on Liev Khan in round two, round-robin action. Boys division a second seed Connor Carrington however won his first test against compatriot Zhade Leonce 4-2, 4-0 while Nirav Dougdeen was also victorious, getting past Josiah Hills 5-4 (4), 1-4 (10-7) in a hard-fought affair. The only other 1st Division Girls’ Singles result available prior to press was Charde Sylvester trumping Malia David 5-4(4), 5-4(3). Other results Boys U-10 Div. 1 Defeats Abishek Ramdeen. Ryan Stewart 6-4; Immanue Charles defeats. Justin Duncan 6-3, beating Cruz Thornton. Favian Dates 6-4. Girls U-10 Div. 1 Defeat Samuela Bertrand. Zelena Mohammed 6-3; Suri Ramcharan defeats. Justin Mark 6-1. Boys U-10 Div. 2 Defeats Armani Rosemond. Disanyo Stephen 6-2; Paul Devaux defeats. Alex Murren 6-1; Jervaldo defeats Quashie. Nicholas McLetchie 6-4; Defeats Daniel Collymore. Dhruv Rambhajan 6-1; Zakai defeats Jeremiah. Jacob Alleyne 6-4; Eli Paty beats. Kimari Felix 6-3. Girls U-10 Div. 2 Teijha defeats Wellington. Isabella Rambhajan 6-1; Nefertari defeats Goddard. Johara Dowlat 6-2; Anaya Roberts defeats. Bren Newallo Badal 6-1. Boys U-12 Div. 1 Defeats Christopher Khan. Novak Malcolm 5-4(2), 4-2; Oliver Harragin defeats. Malachi Leach 4-0, 4-0; Defeats Jaysean Wells. Ayush Sharma 4-0, 4-2; Darius defeats Rahaman. Denney Estava 5-3, 4-1; Jacob defeats Jacelon. Sanjay Lake 5-3, 4-0; Jack Brown beats. Sebastian Plimmer 4-2, 4-1. Girls U-12 Div. 1 Defeats Cyra Ramcharan. Jaelyn Henry 4-2, 3-5 (10-6); Makeda Bain def. Anya Roma 4-1, 4-0.



