Sports
Men’s hockey wins Wild One over RPI, 6-5
It wasn’t pretty towards the end, but three stunning points were added to Princeton’s total in the ECAC race via a 6-5 victory over RPI to cap off a weekend win for the Tigers at Hobey Baker Rink.
Cat like reflexes in the net
Ethan Pearson with another big save and the Tigers close out the weekend with a sweep in Hobey pic.twitter.com/TlzOzP5ReE
Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 11, 2022
The Tigers (6-7-0, 5-6-0 ECAC) are now tied for third in the ECAC with 16 points, tied with Colgate and Cornell behind league-leader Quinnipiac (30 points) and second-place Harvard (19 points).
Murph from deep!
Ian Murphy retrieves the puck from the other side of the ice and secures the dub for the boys pic.twitter.com/Nth1wv5iJS
Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 11, 2022
A long-distance empty-netter van Ian Murphy while the shorthanded with 1:52 left seemed to give Princeton a comfortable 6-3 lead. Instead, that goal was the winner of the match as RPI found a pair of Jake Gagnon goals in the last half minute to close within one. Gagnon’s second of the game was too late to complete the comeback, with just 2.2 seconds remaining.
Six different skaters scored for the Tigers, and 13 had at least one point as Princeton put together its first home weekend sweep of any kind since two wins over Maine on 12-28-29 in 2018 and its first ECAC home weekend sweep since also beating Union and RPI on 11/9-10 in 2018.
Seven Walton tied his career high with three assists while Liam Gorman had a career-high two helpers. Ian Murphy also had a multi-point night with a goal and an assist.
Murphy and Kersten each had a low-handed goal, the first time Princeton had multiple shorties in the same game since Andrew Ammon and Andrew Calof each had SHgs – also against RPI – on 11/1/13.
Nick Marciano scored his first career goal with the first of the match’s 11 goals
Welcome to the Marcy Party!
Nick Marciano scores his first career goal to put us 1-0 pic.twitter.com/LBuJoSL9In
Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 11, 2022
Princeton gave up four power play goals on eight RPI man advantages, including three PPGs conceded in the third period.
Princeton jumped out to a 6:44 game lead with by Nick Marciano first career goal. The Tigers skated out in transition, with a trio of freshmen connecting to open the scoring. Jason Ezman sent David Jacobs down the right wing, and he passed over to a streaking Marciano who slid his first five-hole collegiate goal.
The Tigers added a Brendan Gorman goal at 15:01 to take a 2-0 lead. Moments after successfully knocking out an RPI power play, the younger Gorman took a feed from his older brother Liam and then patiently scored his fourth goal of the season.
Princeton played with fire in the first period, taking four small penalties. The Tigers killed the first three, but RPI finally broke through with a tic-tac-toe goal from Austin Heidemann with 0.4 seconds left to send the game to the first break with Princeton leading, 2 -1.
RPI soon tied the score just 25 seconds into the second period with a goal from Ryan Mahshie, but Princeton then turned up the pressure to regain a two-goal lead.
Adam Robbins connected for his second goal of the weekend with 6:58 left in the middle period to take home a Seven Walton pass while being pulled down in front of the net.
Spencer Kersten then turned on the jets to blast past a defender and kick in a short-handed goal, his first of the season with 3:16 left in the second.
Go Shortie!
El Capitano Spence Kersten scores his first goal of the season with an escape beauty pic.twitter.com/AaJ5hrHx3U
Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) December 11, 2022
David Jacobs extended the lead 4:52 into the second period as he deflected home Jack Kronin shot for a power play goal to put Princeton ahead 5-2.
After a PPG from Mahshie with less than 5:00 left, Princeton found themselves back on the penalty kill late after a penalty on Robbins. Murphy would then score a 200-foot empty netter after a Liam Gorman in Princeton’s own end to seemingly freeze the game, but a second penalty to the Tigers on the ensuing throw-in resulted in a 6-on-0-3 in which RPI scored the final two PPGs.
The Tigers are off until after the holidays for exams and return with a pair of games at Colorado College on December 30 and 31.
|
