Indian Kashmir Cricket Bat Industry Faces Shortage Of Raw Materials
Mohammad Shafi Dar, 55, picks up a piece of willow called a gorge and places it on a vertical band saw to cut a V-joint from the wooden block before passing it to one of his colleagues, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, 45 , for further modification on a mechanical planer.
Both Dar and Bhat are pod shavers, as the people who make cricket bats are known, for Model Sports Industries, a cricket bat factory, in Bijbehera, a town in the Anantnag district of Indian-administered Kashmir.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Dar joined the multimillion-dollar cricket bat industry in the Himalayan region as a teenager.
The industry provides income to more than 100,000 people, including migrant workers who come to Kashmir from different parts of India such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Jharkhand.
Fear of losing jobs
For the first time in his four-decade career, Dar fears losing his job due to a shortage of willow, the raw material for cricket bats that comes mainly from England and Kashmir.
Willow trunks are first cut into lengths according to the size of the bat to be produced. The hull sections are later split using a hammer and wedge before being carved into a more familiar cricket bat shape.
In all those years, I’ve never felt insecure about losing the job, but in recent years bat production has gradually declined, leading owners to lay off workers, Dar told VOA. Half a dozen men have been laid off from their jobs in this workshop, he said, adding that the situation is similar in many other factories.
Skilled artisans who were laid off, Dar said, had been making bats for decades.
A few of the laid-off pod shavers became casual labourers, others entered the agricultural sector and the rest became sand diggers, Dar said. Not everyone can cross the line from skilled craftsman to casual laborer or farmer, he said, adding that both locals and migrant workers are going through hard times.
Behind the material shortage
Along the state highway connecting the Kashmir valley to the rest of India, 400 factories welcome visitors with willow gorges on either side of the road.
Fayaz Ahmad Dar, chairman of the Kashmir Cricket Bat Manufacturers Union, told VOA that the shortage of raw materials started five years ago due to accelerated tree felling and a lack of new willow planting in the region.
Today we receive only 50% of the supply in our factories, Dar said. Our company is on the verge of extinction due to complete negligence, he added.
Local farmers, Dar said, plant poplar or cottonwood instead of willow because they grow quickly and are in demand at plywood factories, making money faster.
We can’t blame local farmers for not planting willow because it’s their own choice, Dar told VOA. We expect (the) government to take action as soon as possible to inject new blood into the Kashmir bat industry as it generates an income worth 1 billion rupees [$12.1 million]he said.
Kashmir willow bats, Dar said, supply nearly 70% of the world market because they are cheaper than those made from English willow.
The price of a good quality English willow starts at $300 and can go up to $1,500, but the same quality bats produced locally start from $50 and range up to $500, Dar said.
So people belonging to cricket playing countries prefer to buy our bats making Kashmir the largest exporter of cricket bats in the world, he said, adding that nearly 3 million bats are manufactured in Kashmir annually and exported to 125 cricket playing countries. to land.
At a new GR8 Sports workshop in the Sangam district of Anantnags, Niaz Ul Kabir, co-owner and head of production, ensures that each bat is manufactured to his brand’s standards.
Kabir said GR8 Sports marketing agents approached several international cricketers to test GR8 Sports bats. He said the reaction of the veteran cricketers prompted them to approach the International Cricket Council, the governing body of international cricket, and get approval for international cricketers to use their product.
Closing 50 of the 400 factories
Stakeholders from the cricket bat industry in Kashmir have turned to the government of Kashmir for help as 50 of the 400 factories have closed their workshops because they have run out of raw materials.
We met with the honorable director of commerce and industry of Kashmir and highlighted the issues faced by bat manufacturers, said Dar, the president of Kashmir Cricket Bat Manufacturers. The director was presented with the facts and figures on the growing demand for cricket bats worldwide following the expansion of the sport from 10 countries to more than 100 over the past decade, he added.
The manufacturers, Dar said, want the government to designate multiple sites for willow planting in Kashmir.
Dar said after the meeting that the department, in collaboration with the faculty of Forest of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, has distributed 1,500 willow saplings to many bat manufacturers, which he says is in no way sufficient to meet the requirement. Dar added that the annual demand from one manufacturer is 10,000 to 15,000 trees.
VOA asked Saloni Rai, director of commerce and industries of Kashmir, for her response to industry representatives. She said she currently does not have enough information on the subject and will comment after thoroughly reviewing the data.
