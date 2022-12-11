Basha pulls out at the end to claim the first football Open state title

With the theme of “Rocky” playing through the PA system at Sun Devil Stadium, one last play left to effect another miracle, Devon Dampier’s pass fell incomplete in the end zone and Chandler Basha celebrated the state football championship of the Open division.

As Dampier took to his knees at the Basha 20, the Bears (12-1) clinched the school’s first state title with a 28-21 victory in the final game of the 2022 Arizona High School Football season.

Going from 4-7 in 2019 in his first season at the helm, to reach the state finals for the first time in school history, Basha went from doormat to champion under coach Chris McDonald.

"I had a vision of how I wanted to run a program," McDonald said. "At the end of the day, it's all about relationships. Those kids know I love them. And they want to be appreciated and they want to be part of a program where they are valued differently than on the football field.

“We are very involved with our children. I can’t say enough about them. They will run through a wall if they know you care.”

Senior running back Deshaun Buchanan, who felt the heartbreak when he lost an Open Championship game to Chandler two years ago when he was with Chandler, likes to refer to himself as “the closer.”

He looked like he was everything as he took off on an 83-yard run, then finished it off with a 3-yard score that gave Basha a 28-14 lead with 10:20 left.

“The community came out and supported us all playoffs, so I thought we should bring one (a golden ball) back,” said Buchanan, an Idaho commit who had three rushing TDs.

Buchanan then made some big runs on the stretch after Dampier scored on a sweep of 7 to cut the score to 28-21 with 7:41 left to play. Buchanan had runs of 3, 5, 6, and 6 with junior quarterback Demond Williams Jr., running for 4 and 2 yards and hitting Javery Marberry for 2 and 9 yards to keep the clock moving.

This forced Saguaro to burn all of his timeouts. By the time Saguaro got the ball back, there was 2:11 left of his 32.

Dampier moved the Sabercats to the Basha 20 on a 15-yard pass to Dajon Hinton with 22 seconds left. Dampier had JoJo Clark in the back of the end zone. Clark caught it, but he was ruled out of the end zone.

Last week, trailing by two touchdowns early in the last quarter to Peoria Liberty, Dampier rallied the Sabercats (9-4) with two touchdown passes and hit Zaccheus Cooper with a two-point conversion with a minute left. go on to win 43- 42.

Again, if Saguaro had scored, coach Jason Mohns said he would go for two.

But Basha’s tough secondary and a defensive front that prevented Dampier from breaking out of the pocket eventually got wedged. Three more incompletions and it was over.

“We certainly had this goal all season,” said Williams. “Defense wins championships. They’ve been dominant all through the second half of the year. That they do that proves it more.”

Defensive defenseman Cole Martin, who played more safety than corner in this game, got a clutch interception in the second half, which reversed Saguaro’s offense.

Basha did a great job letting Dampier win with his arm. Dampier ran for 87 yards and two TDs on 18 carries. But he was only 10 of 23 strikes for 72 yards and was sacked three times. He was unable to make the home run plays to allow the Sabercats to break through a defense that sidelined Chandler in last week’s semifinals.

On the last play of the game, Basha’s secondary played deep in a cover 2 with a safety over the middle.

“We just wanted to keep Devon in the pocket,” Basha junior defense defenseman Miles Lockhart said. “Let him throw that thing. The coach called a good match.’

Dampier was inconsolable after the game. He hugged his father for a long time in the end zone as Mohns tried to rally his team.

Saguaro won seven state titles under Mohns since winning his first in 2013. The question remains, “Was that Mohns’ last game as Saguaro’s coach?”

Mohns was shocked when it turned out that he was asked the question. There is speculation that he will be joining Kenny Dillinghman’s Arizona State staff.

“Don’t ask me anything but about Saguaro,” Mohns said. “I’m proud of them. It’s just a great group of kids. They’ve been fun to coach. Lots of personalities, from all over. That’s what makes it special. The trophies are great. I’ve got more rings and trophies than we know what we have to do with it.

“It’s really the journey you’re on. You’re building lifelong relationships.”

