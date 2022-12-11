CU women’s tennis announces schedule for 2023





December 10 Karen Martinez, Cumberland’s head tennis coach, has announced Phoenix’s schedule for 2023, featuring eight home games and seven against teams qualifying for the 2022 NAIA National Championships. The Phoenix opens the season with a tri-match at Murray State, where they take on the Racers and then Southern Indiana on January 27. CU stays on track to take on Sewanee on February 8, before the 11 home opener against Oakland City at the Tommy Gray Memorial Tennis Courts. Cumberland will compete in the GGC Invitational February 16-19, hosted by defending National Champion Georgia Gwinnett. The Phoenix opens the event with a doubleheader against Reinhardt and SCAD-Atlanta. Cumberland will face Xavier on February 17. Xavier reached the NAIA quarterfinals last season. Cumberland takes on St. Thomas and closes out the event against six-time National Champion Georgia Gwinnett. On February 25, Cumberland will host Union. The Bulldogs also reached the NAIA quarterfinals last season. The Phoenix will follow that with a trip to Clarksville and take on the NCAA Division I program Austin Peay on February 28. The Phoenix Open Up Mid-South Conference will play Lindsey Wilson on March 2 and host IU-Kokomo on March 13. The Blue Raiders reached the NAIA quarterfinals last season. After that, Cumberland will play through the rest of his conference schedule, starting with a three-game road trip as CU heads to Shawnee State (March 17), Thomas More (March 18) and Freed-Hardeman (March 24). CU will host Bethel, the University of the Cumberlands and Pikeville on March 25 and April 1-2. The University of the Cumberlands made it to the national tournament last season. Cumberland will have his final road trip on April 5-6 as the Phoenix heads to Campbellsville and Georgetown before wrapping up the regular season at home against Tennessee Southern. The Mid-South Conference Championships take place April 20-23 in Bowling Green, Ky., and the NAIA National Tournament takes place May 16-20 in Mobile, Ala.

