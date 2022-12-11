Sasikumar Mukunds gravel results in India singles No.1 at the end of 2022 season





It was a bag of mixed feelings for Sasikumar Mukund, to be number 1 in the country at the end of a difficult season. The 25-year-old Mukund is in 343rd place, ahead of Prajnesh Gunneswaran (351), Ramkumar Ramanathan (438) and Sumit Nagal (507). While others rest or compete in the fun leagues in Delhi and Pune, Mukund has been competing and training in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh to be sharp for the season opener, the ATP Tour event in Pune. It’s not a nice feeling to be number 1 when the others are injured and I haven’t beaten any of their best players in their career. Nevertheless, regardless of the circumstances, it is a very great honor to be number 1 in the country, and a great feeling for me, my family and friends. I don’t want to take anything for granted, Mukund said when he reached out in Egypt. He was ranked a career best 229 in October 2019 before the pandemic rocked the world. It’s the level of play that gets one to the top 200. I work to be healthy and fit and to get things done. I hope to get the much needed break in the Challenger circuit and have some nice moments in Pune ATP, he said. Mukund felt he could have planned the 2022 season better. I should not have played the tournaments at high altitude and on clay in South America. It really affected my self-confidence in the first six months. Should have played hard court even if it was the ITF events. A lot of time wasted, Mukund noted. He was fair to say that he missed his teammates and friends in the league events but had to extend his season to be better prepared. Had lost a lot of time being sick, and going up and down mentally. As a result, I couldn’t afford to play leagues and have fun. I absolutely love the team atmosphere. It would have been a great experience. I look forward to playing them next year, he said. Mukund was all praise for Rohan Bopanna’s doubles camp in Dubai for two weeks leading up to the Pune ATP event. One of my friends has entered the camp. Rohan asks a very affordable price for the camp. It’s a phenomenal exercise. Only a person of his size can pull it off. Without being selfish, Rohan does so much, not just this time, but over the years. We all know how much he cares about us and Indian tennis. He has done much for which he takes no credit, Mukund observed.

