Sioux Falls hands Winona State a 68-63 loss





WINONA, Minn. The Winona State University men’s basketball team held ten University of Sioux players to 12 points or less in their Saturday, December 10 matchup at McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court. Unfortunately for the Warrior stalwarts, the 11th USF Cougar – Matt Cartwright proved unstoppable on the night, scoring 37 points for the visitors in Winona State a 68-63 loss. Cartwright was 15-of-23 from the floor and 5-of-8 from behind the arc, overshadowing a strong effort by Winona State’s Connor Dillon, who had 25 points in the game. Dillon was just one basket off his career-best 27 points scored earlier this year at Concordia-St. Paul and did everything he could to help WSU compensate for Cartwright’s big night. The two teams got off to a slow start to the game, with USF leading only 4–0 after five minutes of play. WSU’s James Kelley helped kick off the Warrior start with a driving basket and foul, then Dillon hit back-to-back 3-pointers to lift WSU to an 11–10 lead midway through the first half. Winona State’s Leonardo Da Campo tripled at 9:24 in the first half, bringing the Warrior advantage to 18-14, which would be the largest and final lead for WSU. USF slowly increased their margin over Winona State in the last five minutes of play and took a 31-24 lead into the locker room at halftime. After the break, Connor Dillon picked up where he left off in the first half and scored the opening goal of the second twenty minutes for WSU, only to find his effort matched by USF’s Cartwright who knocked down a three-pointer moments later. That scoring scenario would be a cycle of rinse and repeat for the final 15 minutes, with Dillon’s slashing drives to the hoop often answered by a three-pointer across the floor from Cartwright. Winona State fought back to within four points with just under five minutes to play at 57-53, but could not close further and suffered the 68-63 loss. Connor Dillon finished the night with 25 points on 9-of-22 shooting, including a 5-of-13 attempt from behind the arc. Declan Dillon added ten points as the only other Warrior to reach double digits. Luke Martens hauled in seven rebounds to keep WSU on the boards and James Kelley came off the bench to score eight points, going 3-of-5 from the field. Overall, Winona State was 22-of-58 (37.9%) from the floor and 9-of-26 (34.6%) on 3-pointers. WSU hit 10-of-15 (66.7%) free throws and hauled in 29 rebounds, compared to 31 for USF. Cartwright’s 37 points for Sioux Falls was the third-best effort within the NSIC ranks so far this year and helped bring the Cougars’ record to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in NSIC action. With the setback, Winona State drops to 6-4 overall and 1-4 in the NSIC. The Warriors head west next weekend, traveling to Wayne State College on Saturday, December 17, and competing at Augustana University on Sunday, December 18. The Warriors and Wildcats have a 5:30 p.m. tip in Wayne, Neb. and a 3:30 p.m. start in Augustana. Read the full article

