Updated Big Ten football recruiting rankings ahead of the early signing period

We’re still a few weeks away from the official early signing period for college football, and that means things are heating up with news of commitments, flips, and high-stakes drama when it comes to your favorite team. And since you’re here, we have a good feeling about you Big Ten and ohio state fandom.

The Buckeyes have owned the Big Ten in football recruiting for the past few decades and it looks set to do so again in 2023, although a little bit of momentum seems to be lost compared to the years leading up to the 2023 recruitment cycle.

Anyway, the big programs are now signing most of their recruits in the early signing period, and the December 21 date will be approaching very, very soon. So we thought we’d take a look at how the Big Ten football recruiting rankings are developing now that things are lined up.

Here’s an updated look at where all the Big Ten teams rank in terms of bringing in the players to step onto the football field in 2023 according to the 247Sports Curated rankings.

Wisconsin badgers

November 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Total score | 122.80

National ranking | No. 86

Total commitments | 8

Indiana Hoosier

September 5, 2015; Bloomington, IN, USA; An Indiana Hoosiers helmet stands on the ground as the players warm up for the game at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Total score | 128h30

National ranking | No. 85

Total commitments | 9

Nebraska Cornhuskers

October 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet stands on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Total score | 158.11

National ranking | No. 62

Total commitments | 12

Purdue Boilers

October 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; A Purdue Boilermakers helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Total score | 177.94

National ranking | No. 50

Total commitments | 15

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Ohio State Football: Preview and Prediction for the Rutgers Game

November 20, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; A detailed view of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football helmets during a pre-game warm-up against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Total score | 181.28

National ranking | No. 48

Total pledges | 18

Maryland turtles

Ohio State has never lost to these 49 FBS teams it has a history with

September 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Maryland Terrapins helmets during pre-game for a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Total score | 184.39

National ranking | No. 46

Total commitments | 21

Illinois fights Illini

December 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levis Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Total score | 185.75

National ranking | No. 45

Total commitments | 19

Minnesota Golden Gophers

November 10, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of a Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Total score | 188.07

National ranking | No. 42

Total commitments | 17

Michigan State Spartans

November 19, 2011; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartan helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State won 55-3 to clinch the Big Ten’s Legends division. Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Total score | 200.87

National ranking | No. 31

Total commitments | 12

Northwestern Wildcats

September 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Total score | 204.18

National ranking | No. 28

Total pledges | 20

Iowa Hawkeyes

December 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detailed view of the Iowa Hawkeyes helmet on the sidelines in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Total score | 211.25

National ranking | No. 24

Total commitments | 20

Michigan Wolverines

December 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet stands on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Total score | 221.01

National ranking | No. 20

Total commitments | 18

Penn State Nittany Lions

November 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Total score | 261.40

National ranking | No. 13

Total commitments | 19

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State 2023 Big Ten Football Schedule Announced | Buckeye’s wire

October 1, 2022; Columbus; A sticker-laden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet stands on the turf during warm-up for Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

By the numbers

Total score | 283.41

National ranking | number 5

Total commitments | 19

