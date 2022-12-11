Howell hockey friends remain tied to St. Mary’s in loss





LIVONIA When a high school hockey player asks to skate on the same line with his buddy, it doesn’t hurt to bond with someone like Hayden Sturos. Howell junior Joel Eskola skates with Sturos, a second-team all-state selection two years ago, and the combination is starting to pay off. Eskola scored twice and Sturos set up all three of Howell’s goals in a 6-3 loss to Orchard Lake St. Marys in the Adam Mitchell KLAA-MIHL Showcase Saturday at the Eddie Edgar Ice Arena. We just have really good chemistry, move the puck well, get shots at the net, Eskola said. We just play really well together. I’ve known him since I was a kid, played hockey with him in the backyard, used to play with him. Were just really good buddies. Sturos, who helped convince Eskola to play for the team, has assisted on all five of Howell’s goals in the past two games. Eskola, playing his first season of high school hockey, begins to warm up after a slow start. He was winless in his first three games, but has three goals and one assist in his last three. Joel Eskola has dramatically increased his physicality and intensity, and it shows, Howell coach Rocky Johnson said. He had two goals here, he had a crossbar here. He recently hit a crossbar. He is over there. With him and Hayden Sturos working together, it’s been fantastic. They work hard together. They really create a lot of attacking opportunities. The loss saw Howell’s record drop to 2-4, which is a by-product of sending a young team out against a tough line of opponents. Their last three losses are against No. 2 (Division 3) Flint Powers Catholic, No. 3 (Division 2) Byron Center and No. 3 (Division 3) St. Marys. If you open your first six games and three of them are with Flint Powers, Byron Center and Orchard Lake St. Marys, you should be able to bring it, Johnson said. Maybe that’s bad planning, but that’s how it felt with our league games. We have a young team. That’s what happens. They will be ready. They will be put to the test when it comes to the important time in February. The teams combined to score five goals in the first period, with St. Marys taking a 3–2 lead going into the interval. Sophomore Derek Kantola scored Howell’s first goal with 3:43 left in the first period after St. Marys took a 2–0 lead. Just 12 seconds after St. Marys took a 3-2 lead, Eskola scored his first goal with 2:07 left in the first. The margin remained one goal for most of the second time until Hunter Morris scored with 1:45 left in the period. Eskola scored his second goal on the power play with 4:37 left in the game after St Marys extended the lead to 5-2. I feel quite comfortable, Eskola said. I just need to get more shots, handle the puck a little more, but overall I’m pretty comfortable out there. Please contact Bill Khan at [email protected] Follow him on [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livingstondaily.com/story/sports/high-school/hockey/2022/12/10/howell-orchard-lake-st-marys-michigan-high-school-hockey-klaa-mihl-showcase-2022/69717518007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos