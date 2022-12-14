Boston College Edges men’s basketball, 63-56





Zackery and Penha, Jr., combine for 31 points to lead the Eagles



Sims scored 16 of his career-high 20 points in the second half to lead a Skyhawks comeback effort (PHOTO BY Jim Pierce) CHESTNUT HILL, Massachusetts (December 13, 2022) – Boston College drove an 18-point run late in the first half to pull off a 63-56 victory over Stonehill College in a men’s non-conference basketball game at Silvio O. Conte Forum tonight. Postgraduate ahead CJ Penha Jr. and sophomore guard Jaeden Zakery combined for 31 points to lead Boston College, which broke a four-game slide with the win. Zackery scored a team-high 16 points, including 11 in the first half, on 6-for-15 shooting, including 3-for-6 from three-point range, with three rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Penha Jr. , scored ten of his 15 points off the bench on a key first-half run that allowed the Eagles to win, capping 5-of-9 shooting with two rebounds and two steals. Senior TJ Bickerstaff chipped with seven points and seven boards. Fifth year Andrew Sims turned on Stonehill by scoring 16 of his game-high 20 points in the second half as he shot 7-for-14, while converting 5-for-8 free throws, to go with five rebounds. Postgraduate Max Zegarowski added 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-5 from three-point range, with three rebounds, while fifth-year Shamir Johnson chipped in seven points, five boards, two assists and a steal. Stonehill held a two-point lead (16-14) after Johnson completed a 7-0 run with a lay-up with seven minutes left in the first half. BC responded with the next 18 points, including ten from Penha, Jr., to take a 16-point lead (32-16) on a Penha, Jr. jumper. with 3:26 left in the frame. The Skyhawks emerged from a media timeout to beat the Eagles 10-3 over the remainder of the half to retire within nine (35-26) at halftime as Johnson and junior Thatcher stone booked the run with three-pointers.



Zegarowski added 12 points and hit 3 of 5 3-pointers for the Skyhawks (PHOTO BY Jim Pierce) Boston College scored the first four points of the second half to regain a 13-point lead (39-26) and held off Stonehill until Sims followed a three-pointer from Zegarowski with a driving layup to bring the visitors within seven to withdraw (49 points). -42) halfway through the second. The Skyhawks crawled back down the stretch in four runs and were back in three (59-56) on a Sims three-pointer with 24 seconds left, but the Eagles were able to seal the win from there. Remarkable Stonehill and BC met for the first time since 1984, with the Eagles improving to 16-0 in the series stretching back to 1951. Tonight’s seven-point final margin is the closest in the series of all time.

Sims records his fifth 20-point appearance of the season (13 e career), who scored in double digits in 17 straight games going back to last season with 40 career double digit games.

career), who scored in double digits in 17 straight games going back to last season with 40 career double digit games. Sims moves within 100 points of reaching the career 1,000-point plateau, with 904 points in 84 career games.

Zegarowski posted his seventh double-digit game of the season (42 nd career, including his time with Lynn and Franklin Pierce).

career, including his time with Lynn and Franklin Pierce). Burnett tied his career-high with five steals for the second time in three games and has now recorded at least one steal in 18 straight games dating back to last season, posting three-plus steals in 13 games over his career – seven this season .

Stonehill finished with a 36-31 rebound to beat the Eagles 6-0 in rebound points.

BC defeated Stonehill 14-7 at the free throw line to convert 14-of-19 (73.7%), with the Skyhawks finishing 7-for-14 (50%). Next one Stonehill (4-7, 0-0 NEC) heads to the Midwest for a two-game swing starting Monday, December 19, with a game at Bradley University at 8 p.m. (EST). The Skyhawks next home game isn’t until Thursday, January 5, when Wagner College is held for their third game Northeast Conference Matchup of the season at Merkert Gymnasium at 7 p.m. Boston College (6-6, 0-1 ACC) is off until next Wednesday, December 21, when Virginia Tech is held at 6:30 p.m. For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile apppowered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

