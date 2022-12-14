watch the live match between india and bangladesh





India will play two test matches against Bangladesh. The first of the two tests begins today (Wednesday) in Chattogram. The Indian cricket team led by KL Rahul will be looking for a fresh start after losing the ODI series. If you are wondering where to watch the match in India, don’t worry. The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will be played on Wednesday 13 December 2022. The Test will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. If you live in India, you can watch the match live from 09:00 AM (IST). The coin toss will take place at 08:30. India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Where to watch The first test between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sony Sports Network. Users can also stream the event live through the SonyLiv app. SonyLiv: plans in India If you choose to subscribe to the premium plan, you will get access to live sports, TV channels, original TV shows and movies from Sony Liv. Users can choose between monthly, semi-annual and annual memberships costing Rs 299, Rs 699 and Rs 999 respectively. While the annual and six-month memberships support two screens at a time, the monthly Sony Liv Premium membership only works on one screen at a time. Users can also opt for the mobile-only plan, priced at Rs 599 for a year. This plan does not allow users to stream content on their laptops and smart TVs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/technology-science/ind-vs-ban-live-cricket-streaming-today-india-vs-bangladesh-cricket-test-match-live-streaming-when-and-where-to-watch-live-cricket-online-sony-liv-plans-article-96214238 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos