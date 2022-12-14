Tennis great Carla Suarez Navarro shares incredible baby news after beating cancer





Carla Suarez Navarro has announced she is pregnant, with the Spanish former tennis star who overcame cancer expressing her immense joy and great pride. Suarez Navarro, now 34, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in September 2020, just months after announcing her retirement. WATCH VIDEO ABOVE: Ash Barty wins record fifth consecutive Newcombe Medal. Watch the latest sports on Channel 7 or stream for free 7plus >> She postponed that retirement and, after being declared all-clear in April 2021, embarked on a farewell tour at that year’s French Open, which included appearances at Wimbledon, the US Open, the Olympics and the Billie Jean King Cup. After leaving competitive tennis at the end of the 2021 season, Suarez said she and her partner Olga Garcia were thrilled to announce the pregnancy, with their baby due in June. Former Spanish tennis star Carla Suarez Navarro and soccer partner Olga Garcia have announced they are expecting a baby. Credit: Instagram / Getty Images Garcia, 30, is a footballer who has played for the women’s teams of Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and Spain and is now in Logroño’s top team. They said in a shared statement on Instagram: A new phase that we were very eager to experience. Let’s grow the family! Excited and happy to face this big moment. Soon we will be one more. Both were inundated with messages of congratulations and love from tennis names such as Caroline Wozniacki, Garbine Muguruza, Paula Badosa and Sara Errani, as well as Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. Suarez Navarro explained in a statement reported by Spanish media: We wanted to announce that I am three months pregnant. It has been 12 weeks of immense joy to bring a new life into the world. Both Olga Garcia, my partner, and I feel a huge responsibility, a great pride that we took this step, and we were excited to share it with you all. Last Tuesday we went for the first trimester ultrasound to see if the pregnancy is on the right track. Fortunately, the medical team has confirmed that the carrying process is completely normal. It is fantastic news for us and fills us with hope for the near future. The former WTA player, who took sixth place in the world rankings, added: “After my retirement from the sport, while we were both still young, we thought it was the ideal time to start a process that fills us with joy and enthusiasm. We are very excited about what we are experiencing and with all the experiences we hope to have soon. – MONKEY England cricket major flown to hospital after terrifying crash Fallout from Hawthorn’s bitter presidential feud begins, former star leaves the board Play video Lionel Messi is one win away from the World Cup dream Lionel Messi is one win away from the World Cup dream

