Canucks captain Bo Horvat tries to focus on hockey as trade talks heat up





VANCOUVER Bo Horvat does not want to talk about his future with the Vancouver Canucks. Still, after recent reports of his contract status, the Canucks captain was surrounded by microphones after practice Tuesday. The 27-year-old center will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and several outlets have reported that he and his agents recently turned down the Canucks’ latest offer of a new deal. “I’ve always wanted to keep things like this confidential,” Horvat told reporters. “And from the beginning of this season I just wanted to focus on hockey and focus on the team and winning games and try to lead this team by example and not let this be a distraction. Vancouver is reportedly listening to trade offers for their front-line centerman. The news has taken its toll, Horvat said. He, his parents and his wife have all been bombarded with text messages and the news has also seeped into Vancouver’s locker room. I feel sorry for my teammates who have to hear all this in the media,” he said. “And I don’t want it to be a distraction, so I apologize to them.” Horvat is in the final year of a six-year deal with an average annual value of US$5.5 million, and is likely to be eligible for a significant raise. The Canucks (12-13-3) have struggled this year, but Horvat looks poised for a career-best season with 20 goals and nine assists in 28 games. He had the fourth most goals in the league heading into Tuesday night’s action, behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (25), Dallas’ Jason Robertson (23) and Buffalo’s Tage Thompson (21). I’ve tried to keep (contract talks) in the back of my mind and just go play, and try to lead this team to the playoffs and do everything I can to help the team win,” said Horvat, who was named the 14th captain. in Canucks history in October 2019. “I try not to let it be a distraction and so far it’s been good. Originally selected ninth overall by the Canucks in the 2013 NHL entry draft, the six-foot-tall, 215-pound native of London, Ont. I want to be a Vancouver Canuck. I’m a Vancouver Canuck right now until they say otherwise,” Horvat said. “For me, I have nothing but respect for this organization. I have been very loyal to this organization and I will continue to be. Horvat issued a statement through the team on Tuesday saying he will have no further comment on his future this year. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 13, 2022. The Canadian Press

