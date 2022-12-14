Shockers distract MVSU; Break 38 year old school record





Next game: against the state of Oklahoma 17-12-2022 | 8:00 pm ESPNU KANE 103.7 FM December 17 (Sat) / 8:00 PM against Oklahoma state History WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State defeated Mississippi Valley State, 71-48, Tuesday night at the Charles Koch Arena, breaking a 38-year school record for revenue margin. The Shockers (6-4) forced 23 Delta Devil wraps while recording only three to finish at +20. It is the largest margin this season in a game involving two NCAA Division I schools. WSU’s previous score (+18) was set on December 29, 1984 against Hartford (16 to 34). Jaron Pierre Jr. all scored 15 points in the first half to accelerate the Shockers. He had five of the team’s 13 three-pointers. Jaywon Walton added 14 points and accounted for four of WSU’s 13 steals. Craig Porter Jr. added 13 points and a career-high nine assists in 32 turnover-free minutes. Rayquan Brown posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for MVSU (1-10), which shot 35.4% from the field. WSU finished at 37.1% but made 13-of-36 from deep (.361). The Shockers led 38-20 after a turnoverless first half that saw them make 9-of-21 threes. Pierre accounted for five of them. WSU used an 11-0 run capped by back-to-back threes from Melvion Flanagan and James Royas to build his biggest lead of the night, 56-30 with 11:08 left. REMARKABLE: Porters’ nine assists were the most by a Shocker with no turnovers since February 7, 2015, when Fred VanVleet finished with 11 as part of a triple-double stat line against Missouri State. WSU has hit 26 threes in the last two games. That’s the most in a two-game streak in the program’s history. The Shockers had 25 wins over Memphis (11) and UConn (14) during the 2017-18 season. They did it again in 2018/19 against Tulsa (15) and Memphis (10). WSU’s 36 three-point attempts were tied for the most by a Shocker team in regulation and were three shy of the overall school record. WSU’s 5.00 assist-to-turnover tied for fifth in school history. NEXT ONE: Wichita State takes on Oklahoma State Saturday night at the INTRUST Bank Arena (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU). Fans can purchase tickets online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328), or by visiting the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena (MF, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). NCAA SINGLE-GAME HIGHLIGHTS (2022-23 SEASON): Turnover margin // Games between two NCAA Division I schools

+20 Wichita State (3), Mississippi Valley St. (23) December 13, 2022 +18 Missouri (9) vs Coastal Carolina (27) Nov 23, 2022

+18 UCLA (5) vs Denver (23) Dec 10, 2022

+17 Iowa (4) vs North Carolina A&T (21) Nov 11, 2022

+17 Kent St. (10) vs. Chicago St. (27) Nov 19, 2022 WICHITA STATE SINGLE-GAME RECORDS: Sales margin (1980-Pr.):

+20 Mississippi Valley St. (December 13, 2022) 23 TO Forced // 3 TO +18 Hartford (December 29, 1984) 34 // 16

+17 Arkansas-Monticello (Nov 18, 2009) 25 // 8

+17 New Mexico St. (February 15, 2016) 20 // 3

+16 6 times, last: Bradley (January 23, 2016) 20 // 4 Least Sales (1980-Pr.): 2 in Southern Illinois (February 9, 1981)

3 Mississippi Valley St. (December 13, 2022) 3 Evansville (February 21, 2017)

3 New Mexico St. (February 15, 2016)

3 Utah (February 12, 2015)

3 Northern Iowa (February 28, 2015) A:TO ratio (1980-Pr.): 8:50 in Southern Illinois (February 9, 1981) 17A, 2 TO

8:00 Evansville (February 21, 2017) 24 A, 3 TO

6:33 Northern Iowa (February 28, 2015) 19 A, 3 TO

5.50 Drake (January 13, 1988) 22 A, 4 TO

5.00 Mississippi Valley St. (December 13, 2022) 15 A, 3 TO 5:00 Utah (December 12, 2015) 15 A, 3 TO

5:00 at Indiana St. (February 21, 2016) 20 A, 4 TO

