Rishabh Pant counter-attacks after BAN take three wickets; IND 85/3 at lunchtime

India lost the ODI series against Bangladesh. The team will try to avenge this defeat and impress in the upcoming two-match test series. India will take on Bangladesh in the first test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 9:00am IST.

Despite the loss to the Bangladeshi side, the Indian team had a few positives from their third ODI against the hosts. They managed to put up a whopping total of 409 runs with some impressive batting.

That said, the Indian squad has some injury issues. Rohit Sharma injured his thumb and will not be available for the first Test with Abhimanyu Easwaran chosen as his replacement. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja are also ruled out, with Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar respectively replacing the duo. KL Rahul will captain the squad with Cheteshwar Pujara as vice-captain.

Ahead of the first test match between India and Bangladesh, here’s everything you need to know.

On what date will the first test match between India and Bangladesh be played?

The first test match of the series between India and Bangladesh will take place on Wednesday, December 14.

Where will the match between India and Bangladesh be played?

The first test match between India and Bangladesh will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time does the match between India and Bangladesh start?

The first test match between India and Bangladesh kicks off at 9am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India and Bangladesh?

The match between India and Bangladesh is available on Sony Sports Network.

How can I watch the India vs Bangladesh match live streaming?

The first test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched live on SonyLIV.

IND vs BAN 1st test Possible starting eleven:

The Indian team predicted starting line-up: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh cricket team predicted starting line-up: Shanto, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam

27th Sports has signed India’s largest branded clothing manufacturer, Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), widely known for their Killer Jeans brand, as the title sponsor for the Indian cricket teams 2-match Test series against Bangladesh from 14 December 2022 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at Dhaka.

