Holger Rune On The Rise: #NextGenATP Dane Named Newcomer Of The Year 2022 | ATP tour





Even with the on-pitch action wrapped up for 2022, Holger Rune’s prodigious talent continues to be recognised. The 19-year-old Dane has been named Newcomer of the Year at the 2022 ATP Awards after an outstanding season that saw him win three ATP Tour titles and reach the Top 10 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings for the first time. “I’m super happy to be awarded Newcomer of the Year, it means a lot,” said Rune. “I’ve worked really hard all year to do the best I can, and it’s great to see my colleagues [voted for] me, so it means a lot. I just can’t wait for 2023 and hopefully it will be another great year.” Can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store @holgerrune2003 | #ATPAwards pic.twitter.com/3KKu4Zyt8Q — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 13, 2022 Two red-hot streaks made up a stunning 2022 season for Rune. If a string of top-quality victories during the European clay-court season was any sign that the Dane had the game to compete with the very best on the Tour, his late season on indoor hard courts proved he was capable of turning those traits into title-winning performances against the best in the world. Rune won his first ATP Tour title at the BMW Open by American Express in Munich in May just two days after turning 19 before upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros. The Dane then responded to a lackluster run of half-year results as a seasoned pro, claiming two more titles while winning 19 of his final 21 games of the year. That sublime run included appearances in championships in Sofia and Basel, and Rune defeated world No. 5 Tsitsipas in straight sets to win the Stockholm Open. He ended his year with the biggest title of his career, battling past Novak Djokovic in a thrilling final of the Rolex Paris Masters to break into the Top 10 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings for the first time. “I feel great to be honest, it’s the best feeling,” said Rune after his run to his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Paris, where he defeated five Top 10 opponents in a row. “If you told me four weeks ago I’d be in the Top 10… I’d say ‘What, sorry?’ Now I’m here and I’m super proud.” Jack Draper, Jiri Lehecka, Ben Shelton and Chun-Hsin Tseng were also nominated in the Newcomer of the Year category, as the #NextGenATP player who entered the Top 100 for the first time in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/rune-atp-awards-2022-newcomer-of-the-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos