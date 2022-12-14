The semifinals of the 2022 DI Women’s Volleyball Championship, previewed

The national semi-finals DI women’s volleyball 2022 have been announced. The teams have landed in Omaha, Nebraska, with all games starting on Thursday, December 15. Four teams remain in the hunt for a national title, and for the first time in the sport’s entire history, there are no Big Ten or Pac-12 teams competing in the semifinals. No. No. 1 Texas, No. 2 San Diego, No. 2 Pittsburgh, and No. 1 Louisville remain one Big 12 team, one WCC team, and two ACC teams. Texas is the only team from the group to have previously won a national title.

San Diego and Louisville both have female head coaches and both aim to make history as the first female volleyball head coach to win a national title. No ACC team has ever won it and no WCC team has ever won it. We have a lot of firsts that could happen this year. The sport is growing.

Schedule and how to watch:

You can also click or tap here for the interactive bracket.

Let’s now preview the semifinal matchups.

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 2 San Diego

Okay, there’s a lot to unload here. Let’s start with the Texas Longhorns…back in the National Semifinals after being knocked out by Nebraska in the Regional Finals last year and falling to Kentucky in the 2020 National Title Game. Logan Eggleston leads this team in its final season. She averages over five points per set with 4.23 kills per set on .300 hitting. AND, she has 41 service aces in the season. She will be joined this year by Madi Skinner, who averages four points per set behind Eggleston. Eggleston is the Big 12 Player of the Year for the third consecutive season, while Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres is the Big 12 Setter of the Zoe Fleck is the league’s Libero of the Year, and Jerritt Elliott is the ninth in the league. his career Coach of the Year. A loaded squad.

I’ve said it before, but this team has been knocking on the door for years. They are all too similar to last season’s Wisconsin team as they too spent several years looking to put it all together until POY Dana Rettke finally led them to that title in 2021. The difference for Texas this year is that they really have all the pieces. The attack is executed so well by Ka’aha’aina-Torres with so many offensive weapons. They serve so tough, allowing them to stay in the system often enough to get things off center with Asjia O’Neal, Molly Phillips, or Kayla Caffey. And then they also added Zoe Fleck to the backcourt this year to really bolster their defense. This team has been at the top of college volleyball for years, but they really want that national title.

On Thursday, they have San Diego in the national semifinals. The last time the Longhorns played the Toreros was when Texas defeated San Diego at the 2021 season opener in Austin. In the August 27, 2021 game, nine current Toreros players appeared in the game and four current Longhorns played. However, the difference is much bigger than just that. Gabby Blossom had yet to transition to that program, and that was before the Toreros made an absolute breakthrough in the national landscape. Last season, that Texas-team was eliminated in the opening round of the tournament.

Now, this San Diego team made history, advancing to the National Semifinals for the first time in the program’s history. AND, by proving the committee wrong in placing and eliminating No. 1 Stanford. The Toreros spent much of this season in the top four or three after knocking out multiple ranked teams to begin their campaign. Their only loss of the year came at the hands of Louisville, another No. 1 seed in the tournament. But after non-conference play, the strength of the Toreros’ schedule drastically declined compared to everyone else. And the committee gave Stanford the lead for the No. 1 seed as a result. But they matched in the round to face each other in the regional finals. San Diego made a huge statement with the five-set victory over the Cardinal.

I mentioned that Blossom switched to the program, and she’s made an incredible difference. She averages 11.39 assists per set and spreads the ball so well to her plethora of offensive weapons. Katie Lukes, a redshirt senior, leads in scoring with 4.12 points per set. Grace Frohling plays opposite her and is right behind her with 3.89 points per set on .325 hitting power, and Breanna Edwards averages 3.69 points per set. In the win over Stanford, Lukes led USD with 20 kills, followed by both senior opponent/setter Frohling and Edwards with 18 each as their team defeated Stanford by .283 to .253. Edwards and junior middle blocker Leyla Blackwell ran through the San Diego defense with seven total blocks each. Plus, Blackwell also added 14 kills offensively. It took them all to take down the Cardinal, and they will need it again against a strong and experienced team from Texas.

I’m curious how the serving and passing game will fit these two teams. The Longhorns will serve hard and the Toreros will have to match that.

The first semifinal between Texas and San Diego kicks off at 7pm ET on Thursday, December 15

No. 2 Pittsburgh vs. No. 1Louisville

In our second semi-final we have none other than the third Pitt-Louisville re-match this season. An all-ACC battle. A rivalry during the conference. Two very well known teams with two very similar goals winning the championship for the first time in ACC conference history. This matchup guarantees that at least one ACC team will participate in the national title match. Last season, both teams competed in the national semifinals on opposite sides of the series, and both were eliminated as Wisconsin and Nebraska advanced to the title game.

Starting with Louisville, the Cards are back in the National Semifinals after another great season. This is another team loaded from top to bottom, led offensively by Claire Chaussee. Chaussee has such a fast swing and has been a special player for this team all season. She goes big in even bigger moments, think posting 27 kills in a comeback win against Georgia Tech. She averages over four points per set while reaching over .300. However, Anna DeBeer is a true leader of this team. She missed a HUGE portion of the season with a knee injury before coming back into the lineup to play from the back row towards the end of the regular season. She’s back now, in a big way. She led the Cards with 17 kills in the five-set victory over Oregon to advance to the national semifinals.

The Panthers lost most of their talent to last season’s national semifinal team. We are talking HUGE players like Leketor Member-Meneh, Kayla Lund and Chinaza Ndee. But Courtney Buzzerio entered the equation. The move to Iowa had a HUGE impact on the Panthers this season, leading the team by 4.33 points per set on an insanely good .329 batting return. Valeria Vazquez-Gomez is another big name to know. She was a big part of this team in 2022 as the second top scorer behind Buzzerio. The Panthers make a 6-2 attack with two setters, while the Cards pull off a 5-1 attack with Raquel Lazaro as their QB.

However, these two teams have already faced each other twice this season, as I said. So what have we learned? Well, they split the series. In the first of the two matchups, Pittsburgh came out on FIRE. They absolutely cruised through the first two sets and completely surprised Louisville. The Cards managed to regroup and force a fifth set, but Pitt resisted the comeback to take the win in five. This whole “slow start” thing happened a few times for Louisville. They also had to come back from behind against Georgia Tech later in the season, and in the post-game discussion the message was “no more”. The next big test was the rematch against Pitt, and the Cards had quite a response.

The cards dominated all facets of the game, beating the Panthers in virtually every statistic category. The Cards hit .309 as a team and held Pitt to a .088 clip. They blocked the Panthers 12 to five and put EIGHT aces on the Panther’s. In addition, the Cards totaled 32 digs compared to Pitt’s 22 and recorded seven fewer offensive fouls. Pitt struggled in the serve and passing game. Louisville came out of the service line aggressively to start and Pitt was never able to initiate a strong rhythm. . Claire Chaussee led the Cardinals with nine kills on .259 hitting, and Nena Mbonu followed with eight kills. This was also a major threat without DeBeer.

However, Pitt dominates during the postseason. They defeated one of the hottest teams in the NCAA with a gusty five-set victory over Wisconsin in the regional final. Buzzerio led the Panthers with 18 kills on .213 hitting, followed by Chiamaka Nwokolo and Vazquez-Gomez with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Serena Gray posted nine kills on a strong .320 five block hitting efficiency. However, the biggest difference came in clutch time. The Badgers were in the middle of a 6-0 run at the end of the fifth set with the entire gym on their side of the net, and the Panthers STILL pulled it off. Buzzerio and Vazquez-Gomez combined for a 3-0 run to win the fifth set and eliminate the defending champions in one go. This is not the same team as the one swept by Louisville towards the end of the season. It can be a match for everyone.

The winner of each semifinal will start on Saturday, December 17 on ESPN in the National Championship.