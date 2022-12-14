The scoop – Tuesday, December 13, 2022





Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429 Nebraska: Jarrett Wishon and Mike Wallace joined the staff at 247. Wishon previously served as an assistant in the head coaching role to Matt Rhule with the Panthers and Wallace previously served as director of player personnel for Rhule at Baylor. State of Jackson (FCS – MS): Sources tell that FootballScoop JSU is ready to name TC Taylor as the new head coach. Louisville: Tom Dienhart tweets that Purdue co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Mark Hagen will join Jeff Brohm in Louisville. New Haven (D-II – CT): The University of New Haven has a graduate assistant post available beginning in the Spring 2023 semester with an expected start date of January 17, 2023. The position comes with paid full-time graduate tuition, a small meal allowance, and a stipend of $2,500 per semester . No housing is included. The position is filled as quickly as possible with the best offensive or defensive candidate. Please send a covering letter and CV to Director of Football Operations Cole Richter at [email protected]. Georgia technology: Sources tell FootballScoop that Brent Key is getting a new offensive coordinator from rival Georgia. UConn: Furman (FCS – SC) running backs coach/recruiting coordinator Antonio Wilcox is expected to fill the running backs job, shares Pete Thamel. Western New Mexico (D-II): Western New Mexico University is inviting candidates for Graduate Assistants for both defensive backs and running backs. These vacancies are effective immediately. Responsibilities include coaching a position and all duties assigned by the Head Coach. Admission to the WNMU graduate program is required. Compensation for the position is a tuition waiver, housing, and $5,000 per year. Minority coaches are encouraged to apply. All interested applicants, please email [email protected] with resume and references. Please indicate in the subject line which position you are applying for (DBs or RBs). Monmouth (D-III – IL): Monmouth is looking for one linebackers coach and one defensive backs coach. See links for more information and how to sign up. McPherson (NAIA-KS): McPherson College has an outside linebacker position open. Candidates coach their own position, have an HS&JC recruiting area, have responsibilities for scheduling and breaking down games, assisting in the weight room, assisting on special teams, and other duties as assigned by the head coach. Compensation is $12,000 + housing and most meals. All interested candidates apply via this link. Arkansas Pine Bluff (FCS): An update on UAPB’s search according to FootballScoop sources. South Carolina: Sources say FootballScoop Shane Beamer has its new offensive coordinator. State of Mississippi: Please keep praying for mike leach. Pro Bowl: We continue to look for a spark to make the Pro Bowl relevant again, this year we get a game between Manning and Manning. North Texas: Here’s an update on what we’re hearing in North Texas. Houston Christian (FCS): Houston Christian is hiring an FCS head coach to run the program, sources tell FootballScoop. Dayton (FCS-OH): Dayton retains his job as head coach within the family. NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Follow all the head coaching moves from NAIA to the NFL through this page. FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout tracker Yesterday’s Scoop can be found here. Also, click on any of the images below to find the scoop from a previous day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footballscoop.com/thescoop/the-scoop-tuesday-december-13-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos