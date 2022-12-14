Temple University





PHILADELPHIA After finishing the 2022 season in tenth place in the ITA Atlantic Region, a hot spot for collegiate tennis, the Temple men’s tennis team looks set to continue their success in 2023. With another highly anticipated year of competitive tennis, head coach Steve Mauro announced the team schedule, which includes a 23-game season starting January 20. After finishing the 2022 season in tenth place in the ITA Atlantic Region, a hot spot for collegiate tennis, the Temple men’s tennis team looks set to continue their success in 2023. With another highly anticipated year of competitive tennis, head coachannounced the team schedule, which includes a 23-game season starting January 20. “We are coming off a very strong spring and fall season of 2022 this year,” said Head Coach Steve Mauro said. “We’ve had some really great results this fall against some of the best teams in the country and we want to keep that momentum going this spring. All of our student-athletes are excited for the challenge and ready to get to work.” The Cherry and White kick off the spring with a three-game road trip, traveling first to reigning Atlantic 10 Champions, VCU for the season opener on January 20, followed by a trip to Yale on January 29 and Monmouth on February 29. 4. The Owls then return home for a seven-game homestand, including the home opener against Howard on February 5. The team stays home to host St. Francis NY (February 10) and Coppin State (February 10). , Wagner College (February 12), Mount St. Mary’s (February 12), Norfolk State (February 25), and Siena (February 26). As the Owls enter the month of March, they will travel locally for three consecutive games, first to Drexel (March 1), followed by Morgan State (March 4) and Navy (March 5). Four home games follow in FDU (March 9), Marist (March 11), Delaware (March 15) and Xavier (March 18) before heading off for back-to-back games against Hampton (March 18). 25) and GMU (March 26) hosted by GMU. The Cherry and White return to Philadelphia to play Penn on March 29 as an away game, followed by NJIT at home on March 31 to close out the month of March. The Owls will see a 14-day break, not rejoining until April 14, concluding the home game against Georgetown. With the American Athletic Conference Championship fast approaching in April, the Owls will see one last regular season game on the road against Wichita State on April 18 before preparing for the AAC Tournament which kicks off on April 21 and runs through April 24. 23 at the National Campus of the United States Tennis Association in Orlando, Fla.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://owlsports.com/news/2022/12/13/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-announces-2023-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos