



The group gathered for a team meeting last night to set the stage for the week, and today took to the ice for the first time. US head coach Rand Pecknold, who made Quinnipiac University’s men’s ice hockey team a national power, will be watching closely with his team of coaches this week as roster decisions are made. “It’s about being relentless and playing fast,” said Pecknold, who leads the U.S. junior national team for the first time. “It was nice to see our players buy-in on the ice today. We have a lot to accomplish this week and we started really well.” LANE HUTSON Defenseman Lane Hutson helped his seventh-seeded Boston University Terriers to a 3-2 win (including scoring a goal) over 10th-seeded Connecticut on Sunday afternoon (Dec. 11) before making a scheduled 9 p.m. run from Boston to Detroit scheduled to land just after 11 p.m. Plans didn’t quite go according to Hoyle, as Hutson was delayed and finally arrived around 3:00 am. However, that didn’t stop him from being on the ice at 11 a.m. today with his U.S. teammates. USA HOCKEY ARENA When the USA Hockey Foundation purchased the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan on March 31, 2015, it did so not only to provide a home for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, but also to have a facility that US national teams could use to prepare for competitions, including world championships. That is exactly what is happening this week as the US National Junior Team is together for a week before heading to Canada for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. While the NTDP’s two teams won’t be taking another week’s break for the holidays, it won’t be a problem to accommodate the 32 additional players and support staff for a week at the US National Junior Camp, as the USA Hockey Arena’s facilities have a total of 18 contain. changing rooms and two ice caps THE LATEST AND BIGGEST Representatives from CCM and Bauer were on hand today to present their latest products to the players and staff of the US National Junior Team. Both are long-time partners of USA Hockey. Representatives of True Hockey, also an American hockey sponsor, are expected at the USA Hockey Arena on Wednesday. LIGHTNING ROUND Throughout the IIHF World Junior Championships, we regularly feature players and staff in the “Lightning Round” to help you get to know Team USA. Today we start with American head coach Rand Pecknold, the winningest active coach in NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey.

